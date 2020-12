The Walking Dead: Watch Robert Patrick of Terminator 2 and Scorpion Fame Join Cast in Trailer!

There’s been a lot of news about The Walking Dead over the past several months with new shows, an extended Season 10, and more content on the way! Fans are excited about what’s to come, as the main Walking Dead show will come to an end with Season 11. And now we know when The Walking Dead will return in 2021!

In the tease and announcement for the upcoming return, the behind-the-scenes table read revealed new cast member, Robert Patrick, Terminator 2 and Scorpion, among many other credits, appears in the video. What exactly is Patrick’s character on the show?

Patrick will play the role of a man named Mays. In announcing the casting, AMC unveiled a virtual table read featuring Patrick and other Walking Dead stars, previewing a very tense standoff between his new character and Seth Gilliam’s Father Gabriel.

“Why do you wear that?” Patrick’s Mays asks Gabriel. “The collar… why do you still wear it?

“Probably for the same reason you keep a room full of bibles,” responds Gabriel. “It’s a light in an otherwise very dark world, and a reminder of the goodness still within us … things like love, mercy and forgiveness.”

“Toilet paper,” Mays shoots back. “The bibles. They’re my toilet paper. I like the thin pages — and I can find them everywhere.”

“Maybe instead of wiping your ass with it, you should read it.”

“Oh, I’ve read it. Cover to cover. That’s why I wipe my ass with it,” he says. “It must be hard preaching about something you don’t believe in. Evil people aren’t the exception to the rule; they are the rule. There’s nothing left in this world but thieves and murderers.”

“There’s still goodness,” says Gabriel. “You just have to look for it.”

Mays ends the argument: “Who are you trying to convince, Father: me, or you?”

The show is set to return on February 28, 2021 with six new episodes. The titles of the episodes are as follows:

Home Sweet Home

Find Me

One More

Splinter

Diverged

Here’s Negan

What’s amazing is the title of the last episode, Here’s Negan. This is the exact title used for the stand alone comic book that featured Negan’s backstory. If you’ve been paying attention, then you already know that this episode has been filming with Jeffrey Dean Morgan portraying Negan with his real-life wife, Hilarie Burton, portraying Negan’s wife, Lucille. The episode will be completely focused on Negan’s back story.

Plus, AMC and it’s international partner, FOX, recently released a trailer for the new six episodes of Season 10. Check it out!

If six more episodes of Season 10 and 24 more episodes for the final Season 11 aren’t enough, the man who created The Walking Dead Universe, Robert Kirkman, recently hinted that there are even more spinoffs on the way that haven’t been announced at this time.

Kirkman added, “We’ve got this Carol and Daryl show that was just announced, and there’s all kinds of other things like Fear The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond, and some things that haven’t been announced that will be coming out. So The Walking Dead is not going anywhere anytime soon.”

Scott Gimple, who is in charge of all things The Walking Dead, recently spilled some additional details on the Daryl and Carol show that fans of both shows will love! And, The Walking Dead showrunner, Angela Kang, jumped right in to add even more details.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Scott Gimple, along with Angela Kang, showrunner for The Walking Dead, discussed the future of The Walking Dead, but he also shared some major details on what fans can expect once the show ends and the new series begins.

“With ‘Daryl and Carol,’ I can’t say too much about it, but I will say it’s going to be very different from ‘The Walking Dead,’ going to have a different tone. It’s going to have a different mission churning under it. There will be characters all around Carol and Daryl. And, of course, the musical numbers,” Gimple said, smiling mischievously to the Los Angeles Times.

The Walking Dead Showrunner Angela Kang, who will run the spinoff, said, “There’s many layers of approvals and things, but [it’s meant to be] a little lighter. Not in a way that feels frivolous, but I think like all of us are looking to have fun in that world. It’s a road show — I hope I can say that — and so I think it will feel distinct. It’s definitely something that Norman and Melissa and I and Scott have all talked about, what we crave tonally.”

“I think Daryl, the lone wolf, we’ve always thought, ‘That guy just rides off into the sunset at some point.’ Carol is kind of the same person,” said Kang.

During last weekend’s preview night of The Walking Dead on AMC, Gimple also said that, “The next chapter with Daryl and Carol will be of a great deal about discovery,” said Gimple. “A new world, a new tone, a new frontier of story and purpose — all while carrying the lessons learned from the people who have made up their apocalypse family, their hard-won victories, and painful losses.”

“Rest assured, we will be throwing a hell of a lot at them to make them uncomfortable,” said Gimple. “But there is an incredible 30 episodes ahead of heroism and horror that completely re-contextualize the world of the Walking Dead and set the stage for all that’s to come. With Daryl, Carol, and the stories alongside theirs — hopefully with a lot of the faces you’re seeing on the screen right now. There’s a universal story ahead. The Walking Dead lives.”

When the spinoff was announced, Norman Reedus stated that The Walking Dead “changed my life and career,” and that “Daryl’s relationship with Carol has always been my favorite relationship on the show — sorry, Rick. I love the way these characters interact and relate to each other on so many levels and can’t wait to see where their ride goes from here.”

Melissa McBride added, “Of course, I’ve always enjoyed working so closely with Norman throughout these many seasons. In playing Carol, and as a viewer of the show, I’ve also long been intrigued with ‘Daryl and Carol,’ and by what so early on between them, even then, felt somehow bound.”

“Their shared history is long, and each’s own personal fight to survive, even longer – the more obvious aspect of what has kept them close and loyal,” she continued, referencing Carol’s pre-outbreak life with abusive husband Ed, and Daryl’s difficult upbringing opposite brother Merle.

“But there is also a rather mysterious aspect to their fondness for one another that I enjoy, and their playfulness when the world permits.” McBride continued, Showrunner, Angela Kang, “has a way of shaking things up in great and unexpected ways. She’s like a kid playing with the dimmer switch! I’m very excited [to see what she comes up with].”

This all sounds like one amazing road trip that we’d love to be on! The Walking Dead‘s Carol and Daryl on the road and looking for adventure! Count us in!

The Walking Dead Season 10 will return in 2021!