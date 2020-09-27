The Walking Dead: Scott Gimple Confirms New Rick Grimes Movie News & More

Two weeks ago, AMC confirmed what many fans had anticipated – The Walking Dead will end after Season 11. The mega-season that will have 24 episodes (the past seasons have only had 16), will close the story arc of the flagship series for The Walking Dead Universe. The announcement came without any updates on the Rick Grimes movies.

This week, Scott Gimple, the man responsible for The Walking Dead Universe, updated fans on the state of the Rick Grimes movie in an interview with Decider.

“I mean, the plan is for it to be in theaters,” Gimple said. “The only reason I say too far off or anything like that is just — we live in totally crazy times. Everything seems great. We’re following the plan for it to be in theaters. We’re making it a theatrical film. But with the way things are going, there might be an alien invasion tomorrow. I, for one, welcome our Martian overlords. Who knows? There’s a lot of craziness out in the world right now. But we’re following the plan, and we’re doing just as Robert said: we’re using the time to hone things up.

Andy was asked about — and Andy is super involved, Robert is super involved — Andy was asked about how it’s going, and I liked his answer. It was just like, ‘We are working on it.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, if only I could be like that.’”

Andrew Lincoln was recently doing press for his new film, Penguin Bloom, and addressed what’s going on with The Walking Dead movie.

While discussing an interaction with a fan, the actor said that he was out with his son in a wetsuit, and he saw that a fan had figured out who he was and he was expecting him to make it a big thing. “I was like, ‘Ah, here we go.’ It was the coolest thing — he walks up, he saw I was with my son, and he walked past me. I thought, ‘Oh, maybe he doesn’t know.’ All I heard was, ‘Come back, Rick,” said Lincoln in an interview with Collider.

“It was so moving,” he continued. “I turned around, and I just went, ‘We’re working on it.’ So that’s my answer to you, we’re working on it.”

So they’re working on it! And actually, we thing they’re further along than that. We believe that not only are they working on the movies but also, potentially, on the return of Rick Grimes to tie up the ending of the television show, The Walking Dead, in its eleventh season.

What we do know is that Lincoln has been involved still with the show. According to Scott Gimple, he said during San Diego Comic-Con at Home that Lincoln still has a huge say in what happens in the series. “He throws around the football with the rest of us. He’s very, very interested in this thing,” said Gimple. “And I got to tell you, he’s itching to get back, too. We all are,” he continued.

Lincoln has previously stated that he may have left the show too soon, as the writing for the show has been strong the past two seasons. There wouldn’t be a more exciting moment on the show than to have Rick Grimes make a comeback in the Season 10 finale of the show of which the episode is titled, “A Certain Doom.” An appearance in the final episode, albeit brief, would excite past and present viewers of the show to make sure that Season 11 would be appointment television again.

As we near the end of Season 10, we do know that a Season 10b is set to air early 2021. There will be a six episode continuation of Season 10, followed by a 24 episode Season 11 later in the year, carrying the show to its end in 2022.

A conclusion of Season 11 would logically take us into the Rick Grimes movies.

Either way, fans are ready for their hero to return. It’s time for Rick Grimes to return to the world of The Walking Dead. The world needs Rick Grimes!

What are your thoughts on Andrew Lincoln and The Walking Dead? Are you ready for more Rick Grimes?