The Walking Dead: Season 10 Finale Date Announced for October!

The Walking Dead, along with Fear The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond (whew! that’s a lot of The Walking Dead) held court at San Diego Comic-Con today! One of the biggest pieces of news was the announcement that The Walking Dead will return for its Season 10 finale on October 4 at 9 p.m. Eastern!

You can watch the full panel below!

Fans were treated to an at-home panel with Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner and Executive Producer Angela Kang, Executive Producer Greg Nicotero, who directed the season finale, and cast members Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Josh McDermitt, Ross Marquand and Paola Lazaro. The panel was moderated by Talking Dead‘s Chris Hardwick.

What do you think about the return of The Walking Dead? Let us know in the comments below!