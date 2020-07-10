The Walking Dead: Season 10 Finale Episode Airing Date To Be Announced at SDCC

The Walking Dead will make its 11th San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) appearance with a panel spotlighting the season 10 finale episode, “A Certain Doom.” A source confirms that the date will be announced during the panel, much like in past years when the airing date for new seasons has been announced.

It is also expected that it will be announced that the episode will be longer than its original running time. Given the opportunity for additional time to edit and prepare the episode, fans should expect a more expanded Walking Dead finale than in years past.

The episode will air as a standalone episode later this year. Moderated by Chris Hardwick (Talking Dead), the panel will feature TWDU Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner and Executive Producer Angela Kang, Executive Producer Greg Nicotero, who directed the season finale, and cast members Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Josh McDermitt, Ross Marquand and Paola Lazaro, among others.

In The Walking Dead’s season 10 finale, “A Certain Doom,” Beta engages the final battle of the Whisperer War. The battle is expected to something like we’ve never seen on The Walking Dead.

“It’s going to be an epic battle,” Norman Reedus teased to Entertainment Weekly. “It’s like a full-on Game of Thrones super war battle.”

“They really stick it to us on [The Walking Dead],” says Reedus. “But it always pays off. This show will go down in history. And I feel like every time we get to a finale or even a mid-season finale, we could be in over our heads, but there’s a confidence there and everybody really brings it.”

If it’s a Game of Thrones style battle, let’s hope for a Game of Thrones length episode and finale that stands out as one of the greatest ever!

The Walking Dead will return later this year! Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!