The Walking Dead: Season 10 Finale – What Will Happen to Daryl?

We are less than two months away from the Season 10 Finale of The Walking Dead. While we don’t necessarily believe that the show would part ways with Daryl (Norman Reedus), we do feel that Daryl is in a tough spot. This is especially evident after the show released some teaser images, including this one of Daryl in a horde of walkers being pursued by a Whisperer.

As well, The Walking Dead Universe guru and main man, Scott Gimple, may have dropped a major clue as to who may die in the Season 10 Finale. The clue really narrows it down to one character: Daryl Dixon.

If you’re like us, you’re immediately thinking: Nope! They won’t kill Daryl. And you’re correct. There’s no way that this show EVER kills Daryl Dixon. As the last remaining male lead from the first season of the show, Daryl isn’t going anywhere. Also, there are a slew of indicators that Daryl is the most popular character on the show – possibly even more popular that Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), based on merchandise sales and online searches.

Gimple, during the Comic-Con at home panel said, “If you look at Judith’s history of parents and guardians, they’re the ones in danger. Judith is taking care of herself fine, even taking care of RJ. Anybody who gets in that position with Judith winds up going, and she came into this world with a difficult sort of situation.”

“I’m just saying. I’m not as worried about RJ and Judith as the person taking care of them,” Gimple ended the tease.

With the disappearance or death of Rick Grimes (from their perspective) and the departure of Michonne (Danai Gurira), it certainly puts the responsibility of the Grimes children on the shoulders of Daryl and/or Carol. Daryl certainly has had more of an on-screen relationship with Judith than Carol has. As well, we all know how things go for Carol and kids.

We certainly hope that things will improve for Daryl and the rest of Survivors. Hopefully Maggie and the Commonwealth or someone else will come to their aid!

We’re getting closer each day and we’re certain that more and more information will be released as we get closer to the Season 10 Finale of The Walking Dead on October 4 at 8 p.m.

What are your thoughts on who may die in the Season 10 Finale of The Walking Dead? Let us know in the comments below!

