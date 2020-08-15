The Walking Dead: Season 10 Finale – What Will Happen to Negan?

There’s been a lot of buzz around The Walking Dead‘s Negan over the past month. As well, there’s a lot of buzz about the future of Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays Negan. Between the release of a new Walking Dead one-off Negan comic, the upcoming Season 10 Finale of The Walking Dead, and news that Jeffrey Dean Morgan may be taking his talents to a new show, where does this leave the swearing-charming-smooth character in both print and on-screen?

The end of Season 10 will finally happen on October 4 at 8 p.m. Last we saw of Negan, he was in the hospital comforting Lydia. However, we’ve been given a photo of him in some sort of confrontation with Daryl. We’re also anticipating that Negan and Maggie may end up seeing each other and will that mean Maggie may try to kill Negan? We aren’t sure. But some of the other things going on outside of The Walking Dead have us concerned that Morgan’s time as Negan may be up or at least as a regular character on the show.

Reports have suggested Morgan will soon be joining an acclaimed new series on Amazon Prime Video, The Boys, as well as the DC Extended Universe.

After publicly campaigning for a role on Amazon Prime Video’s superhero series The Boys, the show’s head writer Eric Kripke confirmed the two are currently in talks.

Season two of The Boys will be released on Amazon on September 4th 2020, but ongoing reports suggest Morgan could join the cast in season three.

A Collider interview confirmed the production team already has a character in mind for Jeffrey Dean Morgan in season three.

Kripke said: “There’s one role we’re already talking about. He has to, uh, we have to like coordinate. Because you know, he’s on The Walking Dead, so he has another home. But we already talked about one role, and there might be a potential other that we’re talking about.”

Also, fans got an update on the comic book version of Negan. This past week, Image comics and creator, Robert Kirkman, released the one-off, “Negan Lives.” The book catches readers up on the current status of the character since the comic book series ended just one year ago.

What do you think of the possibility of Morgan moving on to a new show? How many more seasons will The Walking Dead last?