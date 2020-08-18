The Walking Dead: Season 10 Finale – Will Carol Survive?

We are less than two months away from the Season 10 Finale of The Walking Dead. While we don’t necessarily believe that the show would part ways with Carol (Melissa McBride), we do feel that Carol is in a tough spot. This is especially evident after the show released some teaser images, including this one of Carol in what Walking Dead fans would call a ‘meat suit.’

Carol has long been a fan favorite on the show but from the looks of the teaser trailer for the Season 10 Finale, along with the image above, things are looking grim for our Survivors.

If you’re like us, you’re immediately thinking: Nope! They won’t kill Carol. And you’re correct. It’s not time. So many times has Carol been predicted to die on the show. However, this isn’t the time. It’s rumored that she has one more year on her contract. As well, Carol is the last remaining main female character from Season One.

In discussing the Season 10 Finale of The Walking Dead, McBride said, during the Comic-Con at Home Panel:

She’s kind of in the same place but different. Same water, different boat. I don’t know, but she’s trying to make some amends here where we left off. At the beginning she was out getting respite, trying to find perspective, trying to get out of the eye of the storm. And then she comes back and she’s just blinded by this enormous grief and vengeance and justice at the detriment to her friendship with Daryl and the group. A lot of things blow up. She blows up a lot of things.

McBride is referring to Carol’s hell-bent desire to kill Alpha and the strain that put on her relationship with Daryl (Norman Reedus). This desire came from the loss of her son and it was her complete motivation for how she behaved this season. However, now as the result of her killing Alpha by utilizing Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), this has left Alexandria destroyed and our Survivors on the run.

Although things may look bad for Carol, it’s far more likely that other major characters may die. SEE OUR ARTICLE ON THE ODDS OF WHO LIVES AND DIES IN THE SEASON 10 FINALE OF THE WALKING DEAD.

We know that a major battle is about to occur between our Survivors and the Whisperers. Hopefully Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and the Commonwealth or someone else will come to their aid. They’re completely surrounded and even thought they could use these meat suits to escape, it’s only good to keep the walkers at bay. Unfortunately, the Whisperers will know if a real, living person is walking by them. This puts our Survivors at great risk of being killed. Just take a look at Daryl trying to do just this in the upcoming Finale. He’s got a Whisperer in pursuit!

We’re getting closer to the Finale with each day and we’re certain that more and more information will be released for the Season 10 Finale of The Walking Dead on October 4 at 8 p.m.

What are your thoughts on who may die in the Season 10 Finale of The Walking Dead? Let us know in the comments below!

