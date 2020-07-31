The Walking Dead: Season 10 Return – Carol & Daryl in a Bad Spot

For practically ten seasons, fans of The Walking Dead have shipped the characters of Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride). There have been moments where it appeared that a romance was blooming between the two and then there have been moments where it appeared that they wouldn’t even end up existing in the same community. The pair’s friendship and relationship has gone through so many highs and lows.

Season 10 saw the two characters even appear likely to run off together after Carol left Ezekiel (Khary Payton). However, the two are now leading groups as a battle with the Whisperers appears both imminent and to be a deadly one.

This past weekend, San Diego Comic-Con held their panels online and both McBride and Reedus participated. The two both alluded to the fact that the relationship was in a bad spot in the coming season finale.

Chris Hardwick asked where the relationship is, McBride responded by saying, “Meh,” and Reedus backed that up by holding a frowning face drawing on his screen.

Showrunner, Angela Kang, said that it is “complicated.”

“The thing about Daryl and Carol is they have one of the coolest relationships on the show. It’s so much fun to write for Norman and Melissa. I think, as with any really long, deep relationship with anybody, it gets complicated. Because they can get real in ways that not many people can. But that means that the hurts run deeper. All I want to say without spoiling it all is that they kind of start from that [bad] point and then they’ve got a long road to travel. We’re writing some stuff now and we’ll see where it all lands.” ANGELA KANG, SHOWRUNNER FOR THE WALKING DEAD

Not only do the two character’s fates appear to mirror each other, but it is also reported that the two actors, Reedus and McBride, have contracts that run for the same number of seasons. Is it possible that we will see a story arch the coincides with the departure of both characters at the same time?

With six more episodes announced for Season 10 and Season 11 already confirmed, we think it’s safe to assume that the two will be around for at least the twenty-two more episodes they are under contract for. Further, as long-time fan favorites, if they don’t show up in the first The Walking Dead movie, we think it’s safe to say that they’ll be on the big screen at some point.

Daryl Dixon (and Norman Reedus) merchandise far outsells any other character on the show. Both the guys and girls love Daryl. With this much firepower behind him, Daryl won’t die, fans won’t have to riot, and Daryl Dixon will continue to be a staple in The Walking Dead universe for a long time!

What do you think about Daryl and Carol’s relationship at this moment? Let us know in the comments below!