The Walking Dead: Season 11 Delayed Until 2021, Possibly Later

We learned a lot about the status of The Walking Dead this weekend and Seasons 10 and 11. The Walking Dead will air six additional episodes for Season 10 after the airing of the Season 10 finale! AMC has ordered the six episodes as an extension of Season 10. Yes, the “Finale” will still happen, so think of these new episodes as an extension of the season.

The production team behind the show is taking this time to prepare for filming in the pandemic. Not only are real-life precautions shaping the way the production will occur but it is also changing the storytelling, as the scripts are being adjusted so that filming also takes social distancing into consideration.

AMC will then start production for Season 11 sometime next Spring, as long as the pandemic has slowed. This will hopefully bring Season 11 to fans sometime in October, 2021, which is the normal starting point for any season. Should things get worse, there could be further delays that would hold off Season 11 until 2022.

This past weekend, AMC released the opening minutes of the Season 10 Finale at San Diego Comic-Con today! Also, one of the biggest announcements was that The Walking Dead will return for its Season 10 finale on October 4 at 9 p.m. Eastern!

BREAKING: #TheWalkingDead Season 10 will include SIX EXTRA EPISODES that will air early 2021. (October’s Finale will still be the finale, the additional episodes will just be “extra”) — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) July 24, 2020

Watch the opening minutes below!

Fans were treated to an at-home panel with Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner and Executive Producer Angela Kang, Executive Producer Greg Nicotero, who directed the season finale, and cast members Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Josh McDermitt, Ross Marquand and Paola Lazaro. The panel was moderated by Talking Dead‘s Chris Hardwick.

