The Walking Dead: Season 11 Ending Means Andrew Lincoln Returns as Rick Grimes

On Wednesday, AMC confirmed what many fans had anticipated – The Walking Dead will end after Season 11. The mega-season that will have 24 episodes (the past seasons have only had 16), will close the story arc of the flagship series for The Walking Dead Universe. The announcement came without any updates on the Rick Grimes movies. This can only mean one thing: Andrew Lincoln must return to The Walking Dead to close the series. Here’s what we know, which ironically was just in the days before AMC’s announcement.

First up, Angel Theory, who plays Kelly on The Walking Dead, posted an image of herself, Cassady McClincy, and Andrew Lincoln on her Twitter account (See the image below). The tweet said: “REALLY wishing we could have gotten scenes with Lydia, Kelly and Rick. Maybe someday.” Since the post, Theory’s account has now gone into private mode.

UPDATE: Theory has since restored her Twitter account but has deleted the tweet.

In order to properly end The Walking Dead, the show has to end with Rick Grimes, with whom the show started. The Walking Dead is Rick Grimes’ story. It’s only proper to end it with Rick, since Carl (Chandler Riggs) is no longer alive on the show.

What we do know is that Lincoln has been involved still with the show. According to Scott Gimple, who is in charge of The Walking Dead Universe for AMC, Gimple said had during San Diego Comic-Con at Home that Lincoln still has a huge say in what happens in the series. “He throws around the football with the rest of us. He’s very, very interested in this thing,” said Gimple. “And I got to tell you, he’s itching to get back, too. We all are,” he continued.

Second, as the pandemic is slowing and production begins to start on several fronts, the long-awaited Rick Grimes movie may be soon to be underway. As well, fans have started to argue whether or not it is Rick that is under the Masked Stranger’s mask that is seen in the Season 10 Finale trailer for The Walking Dead.

AMC has also posted notice with Georgia’s film department that the show is now back in pre-production and headed towards full-blown filming.

Lincoln has previously stated that he may have left the show too soon, as the writing for the show has been strong the past two seasons. There wouldn’t be a more exciting moment on the show than to have Rick Grimes make a comeback in the Season 10 finale of the show of which the episode is titled, “A Certain Doom.” An appearance in the final episode, albeit brief, would excite past and present viewers of the show to make sure that Season 11 would be appointment television again.

As we near the end of Season 10, we do know that a Season 10b is set to air early next year. There will be a six episode continuation of Season 10, followed by a 24 episode Season 11 later in the year, carrying the show to its end in 2022.

A conclusion of Season 11 would logically take us into the Rick Grimes movies.

Either way, fans are ready for their hero to return. It’s time for Rick Grimes to return to the world of The Walking Dead. The world needs Rick Grimes!

What are your thoughts on Andrew Lincoln and The Walking Dead? Are you ready for more Rick Grimes?