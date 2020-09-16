The Walking Dead: Season 11 Trailer Revealed New Character We Bet You Missed

All good things come to an end. The Walking Dead will end after its eleventh season. There will be two spinoff shows, one that will feature Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) and an anthology series that will follow various series. The show also released a trailer for Season 11 that highlights past characters and seasons but also introduced fans to a new character too. But you had to be quick to catch it!

It’s anticipated that the Season 10 Finale will somehow introduce fans to The Commonwealth community. Eugene is leading a group towards meeting Stephanie, who we anticipate is part of the community. The Season 11 trailer gave us a tease of a significant character, or should we say characters, that are ominous in The Commonwealth. These are the guards who slightly resemble Stormtroopers from Star Wars or even the soldiers in The Hunger Games. In the last moments of the Season 11 trailer, we get a glimpse and a confirmation that The Commonwealth has arrived on The Walking Dead. Take a look at the screenshot and then watch the trailer to see for yourself.

Here’s an image of the guards directly from The Walking Dead comics.

The arrival of The Commonwealth soldiers leads us into the final chapter of The Walking Dead. This story arc was the last of Robert Kirkman’s comic book masterpiece. Ultimately, with the source material coming to an end, this is what triggered the end of the television show.

“It’s been 10 years ‘gone bye;’ what lies ahead are two more to come and stories and stories to tell beyond that,” said franchise overlord Scott Gimple in a statement. “What’s clear is that this show has been about the living, made by a passionate cast, team of writer/producers, producers, and crew, bringing to life the vision put forth by Robert Kirkman in his brilliant comic — and supported by the best fans in the world. We have a lot of thrilling story left to tell on TWD, and then, this end will be a beginning of more Walking Dead — brand new stories and characters, familiar faces and places, new voices, and new mythologies. This will be a grand finale that will lead to new premieres. Evolution is upon us. The Walking Dead lives”

The Walking Dead has thrilled fans for a decade. Now its time for new stories from the world of The Walking Dead to do the same.

Let us know your thoughts on the arrival of The Commonwealth and its soldiers in the comments below.

