The Walking Dead: Showrunner, Angela Kang, Eliminates Major Character from Being ‘Masked Stranger’

The Walking Dead Season 10 Finale just aired. One of the biggest questions is who is the masked stranger we met in the Season 10 Finale / Special Event? There are several possibilities and we’ve been able to rule out others. Now, The Walking Dead’s Showrunner, Angela Kang, has come out to squash one of the fan’s best guesses as to who is behind the mask.

The character is wielding twin bladed weapons and arrived just in time to save Alden and Aaron (Ross Marquand). We now know that the character, at least for the moment, is on the side of good, as they arrived with Maggie (Lauren Cohan). The character also went ahead of Maggie and saved Father Gabriel’s (Seth Cohan) life, too. The character appears to be some sort of protector to Maggie and is advance in their weaponry and fighting skills. This isn’t a normal lay person.

Although the identity remains a secret as we finish the episode, simply knowing about the new, awesome looking character is exciting and is like nothing we’ve seen from the show or the comics.

Kang was interviewed by Insider and asked point-blank who the character was. “It is not Mercer,” said Kang, hinting we’ll learn more about the character soon.

“I’ll say that we will learn more about this character and kind of who they are and what Maggie has been through more recently,” Kang continued. “That’s going to be a big part of the story in the six episodes to come, but also in the season [11] as a whole to come.”

Let’s run down a list of who this character could be and who we’ve been able to rule out.

Eduardo

One suggestion during Kang’s interview was former Hilltopper, Eduardo (Peter Luis Zimmerman). Eduardo was loyal to Maggie and was previously confirmed to be alive by Kang in a separate interview. As a warrior, and having not been seen for some time, Eduardo makes for a logical choice for who the Masked Stranger could be. However, why would he not reveal himself or feel the need to be masked? This is a question that we are sure that Kang will address in a future episode.

Heath

Heath (Corey Hawkins) hasn’t been on The Walking Dead since he disappeared during the Oceanside episode in season 7. Tara (Alanna Masterson) never did find out what happened to him and his van was spotted in Jadis’ headquarters. Showrunner Angela Kang confirmed that Heath was taken by the CRM organization (the same group responsible for abducting Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) in season 9). Therefore, we don’t suspect that the masked stranger is Heath. We expect that we will see Heath again but that it will be in The Walking Dead movies when we get to follow Rick Grimes’ story again!

Morgan

Morgan (Lennie James) is currently on Fear the Walking Dead, and it wouldn’t be the first time we’ve seen Morgan in a disguise, but it just doesn’t feel like the right timing. We aren’t sure that the two shows are lined up chronologically at the moment. But hey, it’s The Walking Dead and they’ve jumped around plenty! However, the skills shown by the Masked Stranger are very similar to Morgan’s. Plus, if you’re paying attention to Fear, you’d know that something strange has happened to Morgan and his appearance. Would this force him to go to wearing a mask? AND, Lennie James recently gave an article on how he’s looking forward to a major crossover of all of the shows. This one has potential.

Duane

Ready to have your mind blown. It’s Duane. If you had to say that the Masked Stranger reminded you of anyone, you’d say Morgan. But if anyone would remind you of Morgan, it would have to be his son, Duane. We last saw Duane years ago… probably a decade at this point. Yet wouldn’t it be amazing to move towards a story that brings Duane and Morgan together? It’s far-fetched but yet a possibility.

No One New

What is the most likely scenario is that this is not a character we’ve met before. In fact, you could argue that Maggie is not coming from the Commonwealth but, instead, is coming from a different community. If she knew that her old friends needed assistance, those storm trooper looking military men would have come in way more handy and efficient than just herself and the Masked Stranger. The Masked Stranger may just remain unknown and never unmask. Maybe never speak either? The mystery would be enjoyable and a completely different character to the world of The Walking Dead.

The Walking Dead returns in early 2021 with six new episodes. Let us know your theories on who the Masked Stranger is in the comments below.

