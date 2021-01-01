The Walking Dead: Showrunner Angela Kang Upgrades to a $3.5 Million Mansion

Although the ratings are severely down for The Walking Dead, the show’s Showrunner, Angela Kang, appears to be doing quite well. And, we’re not talking about the show’s improved stories since she’s taken over. According to Variety, Kang is reaping the benefits of her relatively new role with an upgrade in living to a $3.5 million dollar mansion in Los Angeles.

According to the report, “Located in a leafy pocket of the increasingly desirable Valley Village neighborhood, the gated modern farmhouse-style build was completed in 2019 and sold almost immediately for $3.25 million to Deborah Addicott, the ex-wife of San Francisco Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé, though Addicott held onto the place for barely twelve months before flipping it to Kang at a $250,000 profit before closing costs, taxes, and maintenance.”

Inside, the decor has a cohesive theme of warm neutral tones, with wide-plank white oak flooring and off-white walls. The open-concept floorplan has distinct areas for casual living and dining, along with a fireplace-equpped den space that adjoins the kitchen, which is all clean lines and a bounty of top-notch stainless appliances, Shaker-style cabinetry and a walk-in butler’s pantry. Other main floor amusement include a home theater, home office, and a guest bedroom suite that could also function as maid’s quarters. Upstairs are four family bedrooms, all of them with private baths. The master contains a walk-in closet with custom built-ins, a spa-style bath with soaking tub, and a bedroom with a vaulted ceiling and unique double-sided fireplace that also services the private outdoor balcony. Also on the home’s upper level are a “bonus” living area, per the listing, and a second balcony for family gatherings. The .28-acre property, while not especially huge, has a desirably pancake-flat yard equipped with a variety of recreational amusements. Out front are privacy hedges and native plantings, while out back are a large swath of grassy lawn, a lap-lane swimming pool with inset spa, and an al fresco kitchen/BBQ center, plus a two-car garage and additional off-street parking.

The Walking Dead continues to be cables highest viewed show even with audiences falling from nearly 17 million to below 3 million. There are plans for movies, new television spinoffs, and other content to keep the franchise moving along far into the future. The show appears to continue to be lucrative for AMC and those involved with its production. According to Variety, “Robert Kirkman recently bought a $7 million Encino mansion, executive producer David Alpert scored a $15.2 million Brentwood estate.”

