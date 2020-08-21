The Walking Dead: Show’s Creator Confirms Survival of Two Characters

The Walking Dead has been one of the biggest sensations television has ever seen. We’re just weeks away from the Season 10 finale on October 4 at 8 p.m. The Walking Dead has developed a reputation with its fans for continuing to kill off its favorite characters, over and over again. Well, you can rest assured that two characters are safe, according to the show’s creator! Or are they?

The show’s creator, Robert Kirkman, recently sat down with Hey Fandom! for an “ask me anything” (AMA) and answered fans’ questions about a number of topics. However, he was very clear on the fate of two of the show’s beloved characters.

Kirkman discussed the fates of Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Eugene (Josh McDermitt).

(Comics Spoiler) In the Walking Dead comics, both Michonne and Eugene live to an old age, with Michonne becoming a judge for The Commonwealth and Eugene leading up the creation of a railroad.

During the AMA with Hey Fandom!, Kirkman explained, “I will say that there’s a lot of implied story in the final issue, with the railroad meeting, and the colony to the West uniting with the colony to the East.”

Kirkman continued, “There’s some general thoughts and notions that I have for that.” He continued, “If the television show ever gets to that point in the comic book series, and we decide to continue past that point I’m kind of excited about the idea of telling a little bit more with older Eugene and Judge Michonne and the different things that were in the comic series that could have gone on, and we could have done more with.”

However, even given these assurances by Kirkman, there have been so many other factors that have determined the fates of characters on The Walking Dead. Rick Grimes makes it nearly to the end in the comics but we see him depart the show because Andrew Lincoln is ready to spend time with his children. Or, take Laurie Holden, who played Andrea. Her character has a much quicker departure on the show versus the comic book because of behind-the-scenes disagreements with the previous showrunner.

Given everything, who really knows how this all plays out. All we know is that ten seasons in, we are still enjoying The Walking Dead.

What do you think about Eugene and Michonne surviving into old age? Let us know in the comments below!