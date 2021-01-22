The Walking Dead: Show’s Director Says Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) Will Return in 2021

There’s been a lot of new information on The Walking Dead television show spinoffs and some good news on the Rick Grimes moves too! The Walking Dead film’s star, Andrew Lincoln, recently shared when production will actually begin. And now, The Walking Dead‘s director is sharing when we can expect to see Rick Grimes on screen again!

In a question on Twitter posted by The Walking Dead‘s official Twitter account:

“What are you most looking forward to in 2021”

The show’s director, Rosemary Rodriguez, responded:

Finding Rick Grimes on the big screen! #TWDFamily

This would be an ambitious attempt to get Rick Grimes back on screen, but not one that is impossible. Especially if Andrew Lincoln is accurate on when the movie will start filming.

Lincoln told the Associated Press, that filming will begin this Spring. He discussed the film while promoting his current stage and streaming role as Ebenezer Scrooge in A Christmas Carol. You can learn more here on how to watch.

Lincoln shared the struggles of acting in the pandemic. “It does feel like there is a certain sense of positivity and the cavalry’s coming with the vaccines,” he said. “And there’s a real sort of sense of a renewal, hopefully.

“We just feel very fortunate that we’re all working in a theater at this time in history.”

He thinks the story of redemption and people’s dependence on one another has special resonance in 2020, when “the world’s been through this terrible year together.”

“It’s challenging, trying to rehearse for three weeks in masks,” he said. “(But) everybody’s come with such goodwill that we’re just sort of throwing it out there and hopefully we’re going to make something that is exciting, thrilling, scary and very moving.

“It’s just a good thing we’re sending out into the world.”

Robert Kirkman shared that, “I’m talking to Andrew Lincoln quite frequently.”

Originally announced by Scott Gimple after Lincoln’s departure from the show in November 2018. Since then, we haven’t heard much about the films. The film has been one of the best kept secrets of the past two years but fans are beginning to worry and speculate that the film, which will start Andrew Lincoln, may not happen.

“It’s very important to us that these movies are spectacular,” said Kirkman. “I think that to have Andrew Lincoln reprising his role as Rick Grimes is a very special thing and if we were to do these movies in any way that was in any way lackluster, I think would be a disservice to him, a disservice to the character of Rick Grimes, and a disservice to the fans.”

“We’re coming along in a big way. We’re just in this particular space where we have [to be patient],” said David Alpert. “We can’t shoot right now, so that’s just the big thing holding us back.”

“We are desperate to get back into production, and get everything going,” Alpert added, “but we have something really exciting, really unique, really different, and can’t wait to get it going. We just have to wait for it to be safe.”

It’s been a year since the teaser trailer the Rick Grimes movie was shown at San Diego Comic Con. Aside from someone on the production side occasionally saying that “we are working on a script”, there hasn’t been much information revealed on what the film is about and who will be in the film.

If all of this goes to plan, it is possible for a film to arrive in late 2021. Again though, this would be a very ambitious schedule and appears to go against the idea that The Walking Dead World Beyond will end before the film arrives.

Let us know your thoughts on the Rick Grimes film in the comments below! Do you think it will actually ever happen?