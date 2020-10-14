The Walking Dead: Sonequa Martin-Green Ready to Bring Sasha Back to New Spinoff!

The Walking Dead‘s Sonequa Martin-Green heard about the newly announced spinoff series, Tales of The Walking Dead. And guess what? She wants in!

“I’d love it,” said Martin-Green to EW. “I’d loooooove it. I love Sasha. I love The Walking Dead. That was my family before this family. What a blessing, by the way, that I’ve been able to be in two situations back to back that were so familiar that have such reach. I would love to. That would be so much fun.”

Martin-Green is interested in exploring her backstory. “It would be interesting,” she said. “I was always interested in backstory. Of course, I am as an actor with every character that I play. But as the years went on as Sasha, I was finding so much joy in developing so much backstory that no one would ever know. That’s one of the great things about being an actor in TV, is that you get to build so much life over the years and over the seasons.”

Martin-Green also told EW how she created her own backstory for Sasha, saying “I remember when I decided that I was a firefighter and then built all those memories for myself. But then that started to become part of the conversation. And it was nice. It was nice to be able to create in the privacy of your own home in your own little bubble and then have that become a part of the public conversation. That was really cool to see. So, yeah, that would be great.”

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the man in charge of The Walking Dead Universe, Scott Gimple, gave a very in-depth interview regarding the future of The Walking Dead and the other shows and films.

Gimple is most excited when he talks about the in-development of Tales of The Walking Dead, a proposed anthology show that has not yet been greenlit.

“The very charge of that show is being different … stories that we just couldn’t tell on any of the other shows. And to be different from each other, week to week. Some weeks, abject horror. Some weeks, black comedy. Different time periods in the apocalypse. Different kinds of characters. Some episodes that have one character and maybe a lot of dead people,” he said.

“And then there will be sprinklings of things that we are familiar with: characters that we’ve lost on the show and their past, seeing how they wound up in the situations [in which] they wound up, or the people that they wound up [as]. And there’s some interesting crossovers. There’s a few stories that are like, ‘Oh, wow, that affected that,’ ‘That person affected that; we never knew that.’ … Places or situations that affected our characters, we see how those came to be independent of our characters; with new characters.”

