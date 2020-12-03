The Walking Dead: Star Reportedly Pretending to Be Republican to Confuse Voters in Georgia Senate Race with ‘Vote Trump’

The Walking Dead has a massive social media following and a very loyal fan base. And just when you thought that politics were dying down with the confirmation that Joe Biden has won the Presidential election, things are heating up in Georgia’s Senate races. Georgia also happens to be home of filming The Walking Dead in Senoia, Georgia. According to FOX News, one former Walking Dead star is allegedly taking it upon himself to try and dupe Georgia Republicans in to voting incorrectly in order to see the Democratic candidates win.

According to FOX News, former Walking Dead star (and we use that loosely), Daniel Newman, who played a Kingdom member also named Daniel, has taken to his social media accounts and is allegedly posing as a Republican and encouraging Georgia Republicans to write in President Donald Trump on their ballots for the senate race. If a Georgia voter were to do so, it would actually weaken the true Georgia Republican candidates chances of winning the races on January 5.

Newman has posted:

“VOTE TRUMP for GEORGIA SENATE RUNOFF!! All my REPUBLICANs!! Let’s STAND with TRUMP!! Don’t abandon him!!” Newman wrote in one tweet. “Make sure you WRITE-in his Name “TRUMP” on #RUNOFFS Election Ballot!!!” The tweet featured a clip of a fake ballot with the Senate candidates’ names crossed out and Trump’s written in.

“Write in KANYE West If you Really hate Democrats!!” Newman urges. “Or, #Boycott #Runoff Elections all together to stand United! Biden Cheated! #MAGA”

In one video shared to Twitter, Newman takes on a Southern drawl. “Listen, I like Kelly Loeffler just fine,” Newman says. “But the truth is she’s a girl! She can’t be a senator!”

Republicans Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler will both face off against Democratic opponents in special runoff elections on Jan. 5 after no candidate earned a plurality of votes in November. Perdue is running against Jon Ossoff and Loeffler is running against Rev. Raphael Warnock. The races will determine the control of the Senate, and Democrats must win both or risk having their agenda reined in.

We aren’t sure what to make of Newman’s attempts to persuade voters to incorrectly vote. It may be in good fun or possibly a deliberate attempt to confuse Georgia Republicans to affect the outcome of Georgia’s Senate races.

What do you think of Newman’s actions? Let us know in the comments below!