The Walking Dead: Study Finds it’s Great for Netflix and Chill. Emphasis on Chill.

When someone says, “Netflix and Chill”, we all know what ‘Chill’ means. And so does MisguidedUs.com. According to Misguided, there’s a way to know what shows on Netflix are most likely to get you some ‘Chill’ and The Walking Dead falls at number 14 or 15 on its list (depending on what table you use to view the rankings).

So, how does the chill score work?

The Missguided Chill Score index has ranked 50 of the most popular TV series on Netflix based on its chance of landing ‘chill’. Not the bra off, hair up, PJ’s on, type of chill – but 🍆💦 type of chill. They created an index ‘chill score’ (out of 200) and ranked the Netflix series’ by combining five of the following factors:

Nudity: Ranked based on Netflix’s parental control levels:

💦- Mild

💦💦- Moderate

💦💦💦- Severe

2. Length: Taking into account the length of the show, because the longer the show, the more time there is to get distracted and ‘chill’.

3. IMDB rating: You might be intending to spend less time watching and more time ‘chilling’ but you still want it to be a good show. What if this one time ‘chill’ turns into watching the entire series together?

4. Hot Acts: We ranked the main characters of the show based on Google searches of the actors name + naked. Because the last thing you need is your show of choice dampening the mood with its lack of sexy characters (score out of 65)

5. Genre: The genre of the Netflix series you choose could determine how successful your ‘chill’ is. Drama could require too much attention and deviate from your plans but a horror could literally dry things up in fear. Somewhere between Comedy or Crime is your best bet, using laughs to get in the mood or illegal activity to cuddle up closer.

This ranking definitely takes out the thought that a good romance movie or tearjerker is your best bet to get into the ‘Chill’ zone! Breaking Bad comes in at number 1 on the list, followed by The Crown, Peaky Blinders, American Horror Story, and Shameless. These are names that customarily you wouldn’t associate with getting it on! However, this list says otherwise.

What do you think of this list? Seems a bit odd! But hey, it’s science?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

