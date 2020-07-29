The Walking Dead : ‘The Alien’, A Story of an American in Spain, was released today in hardcover. The story is described as:

“Somewhere in Barcelona, an American is awoken by the sound of screaming. Stranded and alone, his nightmare is just beginning… as the world he knew is gone. Brian K. Vaughan (Saga) and Marcos Martin (The Private Eye, Barrier) tell a one-of-a-kind story firmly set in the world of THE WALKING DEAD comic book. This oversized hardcover includes never-before-seen designs, sketches and layouts.”

The issue was written by Brian K. Vaughan (Y: The Last Man, Saga) and Marcos Martin, who founded digital distribution platform Panel Syndicate, which released the issue Wednesday.

The single issue reveals a massive secret about Rick Grimes — the hero played on the AMC drama by Andrew Lincoln.

SPOILER ALERT – DON’T KEEP READING IF YOU DON’T WANT DETAILS



And that secret is … the fate of his kid brother, Jeff Grimes, first mentioned in the third issue of The Walking Dead.

“I’d been fascinated by the idea of Rick Grimes’ long-lost kid brother ever since he was first mentioned waaaaaay back in Walking Dead #3,” Vaughan wrote in the afterword of the issue.

