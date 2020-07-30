The Walking Dead: The Governor, David Morrissey, To Return in 3 Films?

Many fans of The Walking Dead consider The Governor (David Morrissey) as the greatest villain in the show’s ten year history. As the entire Walking Dead universe continues to expand with two sister-shows and future feature films, there has also been discussing of stand-alone films that explore the backstories of characters like The Governor, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), and Abraham (Michael Cudlitz). David Morrissey appears to be open to the return to the role of The Governor in a series of films.

In an interview with Digital Spy, Morrissey discussed the return and what it would look like.

“Obviously, The Walking Dead comes from a graphic novel series by Robert Kirkman,” he noted. “There’s three novels within that: The Rise of the Governor, The Road to Woodbury and The Fall of the Governor. They are brilliant stories. If I returned, I’d love to return, in a filmic way, to tell those stories.”

The three novels Morrissey refers to were written by Jay Bonansinga and are some of the best Walking Dead stories written. They explore the backstory of The Governor and how he eventually made his way to Woodbury.

The show did explore some of his backstory in Season Four. However, it was a brush-over of a very small portion of his story.

“One of the great things for me was in season four when I came back, I had four episodes, and they were all me. It was just my story. And I loved that. And I think there’s something to be told. There’s stories to be told in those novels that I think are really fascinating.””

Morrissey’s portrayl of the character was fascinating and caused a ton of problems for Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and the other survivors. These stories would continue to expand The Walking Dead universe. However, the best part is that these stories will take audiences back to the beginning of the zombie apocalypse. Some consider the beginning of it all to be the most intriguing part.

The Walking Dead returns on October 4 for the Season Ten finale!

What are your thoughts on the possibility of a series of Governor centered Walking Dead films? Let us know in the comments!