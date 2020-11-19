The Walking Dead: The Masked Stranger has Been Cast and it’s Okea Eme-Akwari!

There’s been a lot of news about The Walking Dead over the past several months with new shows, an extended Season 10, and more content on the way! Fans are excited about what’s to come, as the main Walking Dead show will come to an end with Season 11. And now we know when The Walking Dead will return in 2021! And, we know who will be playing the Masked Stranger we saw in the Season 10 Special Episode.

Okea Eme-Akwari has been tapped to play the Masked Stragner, aslo known as Elijah. Okea Eme-Akwari is known for his work on Greenland (2020), The Time Capsule and Beast Beast (2020).

Okea Eme-Akwari (Cobra Kai, Greenland) has been cast as Elijah (aka the masked stranger) in #TheWalkingDead! pic.twitter.com/5tfj66Vumr — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) November 19, 2020

AMC announced that show is set to return on February 28, 2021 with six new episodes. The titles of the episodes are as follows:

Home Sweet Home

Find Me

One More

Splinter

Diverged

Here’s Negan

What’s amazing is the title of the last episode, Here’s Negan. This is the exact title used for the stand alone comic book that featured Negan’s backstory. If you’ve been paying attention, then you already know that this episode has been filming with Jeffrey Dean Morgan portraying Negan with his real-life wife, Hilarie Burton, portraying Negan’s wife, Lucille. The episode will be completely focused on Negan’s back story.

Earlier this month, AMC gave you the first taste of new episodes of The Walking Dead. We also got a taste of Maggie confronting Negan for the first time! As the show has headed back to production, for the first time we are getting a preview of a table read of an all-new episode titled, “Home Sweet Home.”

In the Season 10 Special Event, we witnessed Maggie’s (Lauren Cohan) return and how her character arrived just in time to save the day. However, we did not get to see how she reacted to seeing Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) for the first time since his release? When Negan was first introduced on The Walking Dead, he killed Maggie’s husband Glenn (Steven Yeun). So how does she now feel about Negan?

Thanks to a special video, viewers can get a glimpse at Maggie and Negan’s reunion. The Walking Dead cast has assembled for a virtual table read of what is presumably the next episode, “Home Sweet Home.” In it, Negan greets Maggie, who responds with a terse “You’re out.” After he assures her he didn’t break out, Carol (Melissa McBride) gives Maggie the full story.

This video also revealed that the Masked Stranger’s name is Elijah. This debunks fan theories that the Masked Stranger could be Heath, Rick, grown up Hershel, or just about anyone else. If he has a name, does he talk? Or, does Maggie give him the name?

Check out the video down below.

This wasn’t quite the reaction we were expecting. However, we know that Carol and Maggie have been communicating by letters, so its possible that Maggie is also up to date on other things regarding Negan. Yet, we tend to believe that, given this was such a brief clip, that more tension and frustration is coming between the pair.

Maggie also discusses Elijah and a community in need. Who is Elijah? Who is this community that Maggie has just come from? We’ll get these answers and more, as The Walking Dead is set to return in early 2021 with six new episodes and then later in 2021 with the beginning of its finale season.

Let us know your thoughts on this confrontation and more in the comments below!