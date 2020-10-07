The Walking Dead: The Masked Stranger in the Finale, Who is it? Oh, the Possibilities!

The Walking Dead Season 10 Finale just aired and there’s a lot of mystery still hanging over the episode. One of the biggest questions is who is the masked stranger we met in the Season 10 Finale / Special Event? There are several possibilities and we’ve been able to rule out others. Let’s take a look at the list!

The character is wielding twin bladed weapons and arrived just in time to save Alden and Aaron (Ross Marquand). We now know that the character, at least for the moment, is on the side of good, as they arrived with Maggie (Lauren Cohan). The character also went ahead of Maggie and saved Father Gabriel’s (Seth Cohan) life, too. The character appears to be some sort of protector to Maggie and is advance in their weaponry and fighting skills. This isn’t a normal lay person.

Although the identity remains a secret as we finish the episode, simply knowing about the new, awesome looking character is exciting and is like nothing we’ve seen from the show or the comics. Or is it?

Let’s run down a list of who this character could be and who we’ve been able to rule out.

Heath

Heath (Corey Hawkins) hasn’t been on The Walking Dead since he disappeared during the Oceanside episode in season 7. Tara (Alanna Masterson) never did find out what happened to him and his van was spotted in Jadis’ headquarters. Showrunner Angela Kang confirmed that Heath was taken by the CRM organization (the same group responsible for abducting Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) in season 9). Therefore, we don’t suspect that the masked stranger is Heath. We expect that we will see Heath again but that it will be in The Walking Dead movies when we get to follow Rick Grimes’ story again!

Morgan

Morgan (Lennie James) is currently on Fear the Walking Dead, and it wouldn’t be the first time we’ve seen Morgan in a disguise, but it just doesn’t feel like the right timing. We aren’t sure that the two shows are lined up chronologically at the moment. But hey, it’s The Walking Dead and they’ve jumped around plenty! However, the skills shown by the Masked Stranger are very similar to Morgan’s. Plus, if you’re paying attention to Fear, you’d know that something strange has happened to Morgan and his appearance. Would this force him to go to wearing a mask? AND, Lennie James recently gave an article on how he’s looking forward to a major crossover of all of the shows. This one has potential.

Mercer

Mercer is a character from the comic books and has not appeared on the show yet. He is from the Commonwealth, the community where we assume Maggie has been this entire time. Mercer primarily fights with a pair of twin axes, so this could be a similar style weapon that they are choosing to use onscreen. Timelines do work when comparing the show and comic book. However, Mercer is a very imposing figure in the comic books with much larger stature. This masked stranger doesn’t appear to fit that build. Yet, the show has been known to go in different directions for characters. Take Bob Stookey, in the comics, the character was a white male. On the show, they went with a black actor, Lawrence Gilliard Jr. The show could have decided to go in a very different direction, making this character more mysterious and bringing a new element to the show that we haven’t seen before.

Maggie

Previously, we thought that Although we see Maggie (Lauren Cohan) without a mask in the trailer, and reading Carol’s letter, that she could travel with a mask and these weapons to hide her identity. The stature of the masked strangers seen in the trailer does appear to be that of a smaller man or a woman. It would also make sense that if Carol has written to ask for help that this could be the disguise of choice for Maggie, as she comes to the aid of Carol and the rest of the survivors. However, now that the episode has aired, we know that this isn’t the case at all.

Duane

Ready to have your mind blown. It’s Duane. If you had to say that the Masked Stranger reminded you of anyone, you’d say Morgan. But if anyone would remind you of Morgan, it would have to be his son, Duane. We last saw Duane years ago… probably a decade at this point. Yet wouldn’t it be amazing to move towards a story that brings Duane and Morgan together? It’s far-fetched but yet a possibility.

No One New

What is the most likely scenario is that this is not a character we’ve met before. In fact, you could argue that Maggie is not coming from the Commonwealth but, instead, is coming from a different community. If she knew that her old friends needed assistance, those storm trooper looking military men would have come in way more handy and efficient than just herself and the Masked Stranger. The Masked Stranger may just remain unknown and never unmask. Maybe never speak either? The mystery would be enjoyable and a completely different character to the world of The Walking Dead.

The Walking Dead returns in early 2021 with six new episodes. Let us know your theories on who the Masked Stranger is in the comments below.

NEXT ARTICLE: These actors almost played Negan on The Walking Dead.