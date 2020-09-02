The Walking Dead: The Show was Almost Never Made

The Walking Dead is a ratings juggernaut. Having ran ten successful seasons, it’s hard to believe that nearly every single network passed on the show before it landed on AMC. Executive Producer, Denise Huth, shares the backstory of getting The Walking Dead to the screen and in your living room.

The show was originally brought to television under the direction of Frank Darabont, the original showrunner of The Walking Dead. Darabont shopped the show to multiple networks, including HBO, before finding a home at AMC.

Huth recalled when Darabont, who she had previously worked for, told her about the show, “[A]s he was telling me the story, I remember saying, ‘That’s a television show.’ It just had all the great elements of a serialized drama.”

Though it took some time for the show to find a network who was brave enough to give it chance.

“It kicked around for about five years before AMC was finally brave enough to say ‘yes’ and actually put it on the air,” she said. “It was one of those things that hadn’t been done before.” According to Huth, the show “sort of broke every rule of what television is supposed to look like.”

Darabont envisioned a show that was shot like a film. On top of this cinematic approach, Darabont believed that people were ready for a drama that had a real element of horror. Many networks weren’t sure. But AMC took on the challenge and the world went crazy for walkers!

“I think everybody recognized it was good, but I think they were afraid that this was going to be possibly an over-expensive show,” Huth said. “It was a gamble. We certainly couldn’t say to anybody, ‘This is gonna be a huge hit!’ We were just praying five people would watch. It’s hard to begrudge everybody who said no, but it is satisfying now to look back on it.”

The Waking Dead Season 10 Finale airs on October 4 at 8 p.m. You can watch Denise Huth’s entire interview below, which provides additional insight into the show.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!