The Walking Dead: Tom Payne Responds to Rumors of Jesus Spinoff and His Departure from the Show

The Walking Dead has made it’s mark on cable television by killing off major characters on the show. One of those characters includes Jesus, who was played by Tom Payne. In the comic books, Jesus is one of the most beloved characters and fans were excited to see him on the screen. However, fans also complain that Jesus was underutilized and his death was untimely. But could we see Jesus again in the future?

The Walking Dead has teased that it will revisit some of these key characters in either stand-alone films or in a limited series one. Will Jesus make this list? Tom Payne has responded to the rumors in a recent interview and it’s interesting to hear his thoughts.

During an interview with British newspaper The Express, Payne opened up on the potential for revisiting Jesus’ origins in The Walking Dead Universe. Payne said, “I don’t know. I would, I think like a Jesus’ origin story would be cool, man. But I had to grow the hair and yeah, I loved it.

In response to his timely death, Payne continued, “By the time I had gotten to a position where I had grown my hair and it was my hair and my beard exactly how I wanted the character to look, then they killed me!”

Payne then gave a lighthearted suggestion as to how Jesus could return to the screen, “So, I don’t think… I wouldn’t like to do it again if I had to wear fake extensions and a fake beard again. I could grow the beard, but that hair took three years by the time I left, so yeah, I wouldn’t want to fake it again.”

“Maybe Jesus started the apocalypse without the long hair? I mean, that would be fun!”

In an interview with Insider, Payne opened up about being “unhappy” or “bored” with his character on The Walking Dead. He claims that the show’s writers and producers knew of his frustration and the lack of use of Jesus on the show.

“I was kind of frustrated with what I had gotten to do on the show and I was kind of a bit bored with it,” Payne said of his role as Jesus. “If I wasn’t being given anything, I was kind of ready to go. And then when Angela [Kang] called me, I was quite chill about it. I was like, ‘Oh, OK. Great. Cool.'”

Payne may have been ready to go but viewers were certainly ready for more from the character. Maybe we will see Jesus again in a great backstory episode.

Right now, Payne is crushing it on his new show, Prodigal Son. Payne is the leading man on the show and is carrying it to success and towards a new season that comes off of a killer season finale.

What do you think of Jesus’ untimely departure on The Walking Dead? Let us know in the comments below!