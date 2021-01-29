The Walking Dead: Trailer Gives us First Image of Maggie & Glenn’s Grown Up Son, Hershel!

There’s been a lot of news about The Walking Dead over the past several months with new shows, an extended Season 10, and more content on the way! Fans are excited about what’s to come, as the main Walking Dead show will come to an end with Season 11. And now we know when The Walking Dead will return in 2021! And now, we’ve got some of the first images of the new, upcoming epsidoes!

The best part? We get a glimpse of Maggie and Glenn’s son, Hershel Rhee! True to form, he’s wearing a similar to hat to one that we see on Glenn in the first season of The Walking Dead!.

We’re gearing up for an epic return. All-New #TWD episodes return February 28th. pic.twitter.com/O2x6jWLz7k — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) November 23, 2020

The show is set to return on February 28, 2021 with six new episodes. The titles of the episodes are as follows:

Home Sweet Home

Find Me

One More

Splinter

Diverged

Here’s Negan

The episode, Find Me, according to the synopsis, will be about:

“An adventure for Daryl and Carol turns sideways when they come across an old cabin. It takes Daryl back to the years when he left the group after Rick disappeared as he relives a time that only the apocalypse could manifest.”

Daryl was on his own during this six year period. He was away from the group and trying to reconcile the loss of Rick and what the future would bring.

On a previous episode of Talking Dead, Reedus said about Rick’s disappearance, “I think he’s been looking for this body. ‘If he died, where’s his body? … I think he needs closure. There’s a piece of this puzzle missing.” Obviously, Daryl didn’t get that closure and, at this moment, he’s not aware that Michonne located some clues that Rick may still be alive.

What’s also amazing is the title of the last episode, Here’s Negan. This is the exact title used for the stand alone comic book that featured Negan’s backstory. If you’ve been paying attention, then you already know that this episode has been filming with Jeffrey Dean Morgan portraying Negan with his real-life wife, Hilarie Burton, portraying Negan’s wife, Lucille. The episode will be completely focused on Negan’s back story.

This all sounds like one amazing of The Walking Dead that we have to look forward to! What are you most excited about in these upcoming six episodes of The Walking Dead? Let us know in the comments below! Check out our Walking Dead Christmas guide too!

The Walking Dead Season 10 will return on February 28, 2021!