The Walking Dead: Update on Which Characters May Return for Spinoff

The Walking Dead has a lot of content coming in the next couple of years. There are three television series set for 2021 and two more television spinoffs have been announced, including Tales of The Walking Dead, which will explore backstories and other one-off stories set in The Walking Dead universe. Tales is exciting because it can bring characters back to the screen who may have been killed off.

Sonequa Martin-Green, who played Sasha, heard about the newly announced spinoff series, Tales of The Walking Dead and she wants in. As well, Michael Cudlitz, who played Abraham, has previously hinted that he’d be returning too. We may soon find out who is coming back!

“I’m hoping actually to have some information into the new year. We’re just sort of trying to sequence it with the rest of the things we’re working on,” the Tales creator, Scott Gimple, said in an interview with ComicBook.com on the future of TWD Universe. “It’s been announced. It’s a serious endeavor right now. But as far as the when of it all, we’re getting closer to that.”

Another character who has said they’d like to return is Ryan Hurst, who played the recently killed Beta on The Walking Dead. The possibilities are endless. However, Michael Rooker, who played Merle, confirmed that he was not coming back to reprise his character.

However, there’s plenty of excitement from other former cast, such as Sonequa Martin-Green!

“I’d love it,” said Martin-Green to EW. “I’d loooooove it. I love Sasha. I love The Walking Dead. That was my family before this family. What a blessing, by the way, that I’ve been able to be in two situations back to back that were so familiar that have such reach. I would love to. That would be so much fun.”

Martin-Green is interested in exploring her backstory. “It would be interesting,” she said. “I was always interested in backstory. Of course, I am as an actor with every character that I play. But as the years went on as Sasha, I was finding so much joy in developing so much backstory that no one would ever know. That’s one of the great things about being an actor in TV, is that you get to build so much life over the years and over the seasons.”

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the man in charge of The Walking Dead Universe, Scott Gimple, gave a very in-depth interview regarding the future of The Walking Dead and the other shows and films.

Gimple is most excited when he talks about the in-development of Tales of The Walking Dead, a proposed anthology show that has not yet been greenlit.

“The very charge of that show is being different … stories that we just couldn’t tell on any of the other shows. And to be different from each other, week to week. Some weeks, abject horror. Some weeks, black comedy. Different time periods in the apocalypse. Different kinds of characters. Some episodes that have one character and maybe a lot of dead people,” he said.

“And then there will be sprinklings of things that we are familiar with: characters that we’ve lost on the show and their past, seeing how they wound up in the situations [in which] they wound up, or the people that they wound up [as]. And there’s some interesting crossovers. There’s a few stories that are like, ‘Oh, wow, that affected that,’ ‘That person affected that; we never knew that.’ … Places or situations that affected our characters, we see how those came to be independent of our characters; with new characters.”

