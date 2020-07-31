The Walking Dead: VIDEO! Norman and Andy are Still in a Prank War!

Fans of The Walking Dead know that for years its stars, Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes) and Norman Reedus (Daryl Dixon) have taken turns trying to one-up each other with pranks. We learned this week that just because Lincoln is no longer on the show and the two are separated by the Atlantic Ocean that the prank war continues!

Let’s just list a few of the pranks pulled:

Andrew Lincoln Pranks on Norman Reedus:

Glitter bomb

Toilet paper rolling

Zombies

Norman Reedus Pranks on Andrew Lincoln:

Glitter bomb in Lincoln’s car

Chickens in Lincoln’s trailer

Teaching bad Japanese

In an interview this week with ComicBook, Reedus discussed how he’s trying to keep the prank war alive. Reedus explained that he found a story about a man in England who ate a pigeon in the middle of the park. Reedus then sent the story to Lincoln to ask if it was Lincoln who ate the pigeon.

Reedus said, “It’s hard during COVID to keep up the prank war, but I’m trying, I’m trying.” The pigeon joke may not have been his best try so far!

We all miss Andrew Lincoln on The Walking Dead and it sounds like Norman Reedus sure does miss his buddy! Maybe once these movies happen the two can be reunited and start up the war once again!

Check out some of the best pranks between Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedus below! Which one is your favorite? Let us know in the comments!