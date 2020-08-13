The Walking Dead: Watch! Is Daryl in Trouble in the UK Version of the Season 10 Finale Trailer?

We’re about a month and a half from the Season 10 Finale of The Walking Dead. If you’re like us, you’re itching for any news on the show and what viewers may expect. Well, we have the UK trailer for the Season 10 Finale. Although very close to the US version, it does have a couple of small differences. See if you can pick them out!

AMC also released five images from the upcoming episode. Two of them look eerily familiar and one sets up an encounter between two fan favorites.

This first image sets up an encounter between Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus). There’s nothing in their body language that would let you believe that this is a warm welcome. Things appear contentious and we know that this episode is going to be a Game of Thrones style battle between the Survivors and the Whisperers.

An all to familiar image of Walking Dead characters covered in walker blood and guts means that the group is going to have to navigate the walker horde that Beta has brought to their doorstep. The group appears to be preparing to make their move. We’ve seen this work and we’ve seen moments where it’s been a colossal failure.

This next images shows Daryl navigating the horde of walkers. But if you look closely over his shoulder, to the left, you can see a Whisperer immediately behind him. This is the risk of entering the walker horde, there isn’t just walkers in it this time!

Speaking of Whisperers in the walker horde, here’s an image of Beta (Ryan Hurst). Beta has led the Whispers and thousands of walkers to the doorstep of our survivors, surrounding them inside the hospital.

This last image shows a group of survivors headed to take Eugene (Josh McDermitt) to meet with Stephanie. We anticipate that this will be the introduction of the Commonwealth community from the comics. However, far too often the television show has deviated from the original story source.

The Walking Dead broke a lot of other news during the past few weeks with it’s San Diego Comic-Con at Home panel, which was moderated by Chris Hardwick (Talking Dead).

Fans were treated to an at-home panel with Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner and Executive Producer Angela Kang, Executive Producer Greg Nicotero, who directed the season finale, and cast members Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Josh McDermitt, Ross Marquand and Paola Lazaro.

Check out the panel below, now! Get up to speed with what’s happening with The Walking Dead Season 10! Let us know your thoughts in the comments!