The Walking Dead: WATCH Jeffrey Dean Morgan Act with his Real-Wife on The Walking Dead

There’s been a lot of news about The Walking Dead over the past several months with new shows, an extended Season 10, and more content on the way! Fans are excited about what’s to come, as the main Walking Dead show will come to an end with Season 11. And now we know when The Walking Dead will return in 2021!

One of the biggest reveals from the trailer is the reveal of Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s real-life wife as Negan’s wife, Lucille. Hilarie Burton, who is married to Morgan, is appearing as Negan’s pre-apocalypse wife, Lucille in the upcoming episode, “Here’s Negan.” In the video below, we get a glimpse of the two performing their scene together and what the setting of the scene will look like. It appears that it takes place during the apocalypse and that Negan’s wife has cancer and undergoing chemotherapy.

As the dialogue refers to the fact that Lucille has lost her hair, check out this image from a recently released trailer showing Burton as Lucille.

We’re gearing up for an epic return. All-New #TWD episodes return February 28th. pic.twitter.com/O2x6jWLz7k — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) November 23, 2020

The show is set to return on February 28, 2021 with six new episodes. The titles of the episodes are as follows:

Home Sweet Home

Find Me

One More

Splinter

Diverged

Here’s Negan

What’s also amazing is the title of the last episode, Here’s Negan. This is the exact title used for the stand alone comic book that featured Negan’s backstory. If you’ve been paying attention, then you already know that this episode has been filming with Jeffrey Dean Morgan portraying Negan with his real-life wife, Hilarie Burton, portraying Negan’s wife, Lucille. The episode will be completely focused on Negan’s back story.

This all sounds and looks like an amazing new six episodes of The Walking Dead that we have to look forward to! What are you most excited about in these upcoming six episodes of The Walking Dead? Let us know in the comments below!

The Walking Dead Season 10 will return in February, 2021!