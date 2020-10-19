The Walking Dead: Watch Maggie Confronts Negan in Video of Cast Table Read for New Episode in 2021

Ready for your first taste of new episodes of The Walking Dead? Well, let’s do one better and get a taste of Maggie confronting Negan for the first time! As the show has headed back to production, for the first time we are getting a preview of a table read of an all-new episode titled, “Home Sweet Home.”

In the Season 10 Special Event, we witnessed Maggie’s (Lauren Cohan) return and how her character arrived just in time to save the day. However, we did not get to see how she reacted to seeing Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) for the first time since his release? When Negan was first introduced on The Walking Dead, he killed Maggie’s husband Glenn (Steven Yeun). So how does she now feel about Negan?

Thanks to a special video, viewers can get a glimpse at Maggie and Negan’s reunion. The Walking Dead cast has assembled for a virtual table read of what is presumably the next episode, “Home Sweet Home.” In it, Negan greets Maggie, who responds with a terse “You’re out.” After he assures her he didn’t break out, Carol (Melissa McBride) gives Maggie the full story. Check out the video down below.

This wasn’t quite the reaction we were expecting. However, we know that Carol and Maggie have been communicating by letters, so its possible that Maggie is also up to date on other things regarding Negan. Yet, we tend to believe that, given this was such a brief clip, that more tension and frustration is coming between the pair.

Maggie also discusses Elijah and a community in need. Who is Elijah? Who is this community that Maggie has just come from? We’ll get these answers and more, as The Walking Dead is set to return in early 2021 with six new episodes and then later in 2021 with the beginning of its finale season.

