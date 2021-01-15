The Walking Dead: WATCH! Nine Times Andrew Lincoln, as Rick Grimes, Broke Down Crying

Rick Grimes didn’t cry very often, but when he did… oh boy! Let the rivers flow! Andrew Lincoln‘s portrayal of Rick Grimes is legendary. The show is Rick Grimes. There have been some gut-wrenching moments for the lead character and he’s had to endure a lot of suffering. These are nine moments where Rick Grimes broke down crying. Grab your tissues!

Shortly after Rick Grimes’ final episode aired, Chief Content Officer Scott Gimple announced that AMC is in the process of creating a series of films to continue Rick’s story. The first film was expected to begin production in 2019 but now will start sometime this spring, according to Andrew Lincoln.

In that film, we will see where Rick is taken, and what he deals with in a brand new part of the apocalypse, according to AMC.

Fans suspected such films as Gimple teased an expanded universe. The story doesn’t even stop there.

Here’s what Scott Gimple said about the upcoming films:

“We have a lot on the horizon – starting with a new epic featuring one of the greatest leading actors in television history and one of the best people I’ve ever met,” said Gimple. “These films are going to be big evolutions of what we’ve been doing on the show, with the scope and scale of features. We’re starting with the first part of the continuing story of Rick Grimes, and there is much more on the way, featuring yet-unseen worlds of The Walking Dead and faces from the show’s past, as well as new characters we hope to become favorites, told by TWD veterans and emerging voices. We want to break new ground with different, distinct stories, all part of the same world that’s captured our imagination for nearly a decade of the Dead.”

The fact that Rick Grimes will be back on screen is a very exciting prospect for fans who were nervous about his exit from the series. He stated that he wanted to spend more time with his family in England because filming the series takes up months and months of his time. With the films, there will likely be a much more nailed down filming process, and he will have longer breaks in between.

Are you excited to see Rick Grimes’ story explored in the new films?

The Walking Dead returns Sunday, February 28 at 9 PM ET on AMC!