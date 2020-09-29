The Walking Dead: Watch Norman Reedus Star in New Marilyn Manson Music Video

Marylin Manson and Norman Reedus co-star in Manson’s new music video, Don’t Chase The Dead. The pair are driving around the streets at night with a mysterious woman (played by Manson’s girlfriend Lindsay Usich) in the backseat. Manson, bleeding out after an apparent stabbing, argues with Reedus throughout until The Walking Dead actor meets an unfortunate end.

The Walking Dead returns this Sunday for a Special Event, which was originally the Season 10 Finale. However, there are now six new episodes added to Season 10 that will air in early 2021. These episodes will be done in deep-dive character anthologies, which were modified to adjust to the pandemic’s filming requirement to keep both cast and crew safe and healthy.

