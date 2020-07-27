The Walking Dead: WATCH NOW! Full Panel from San Diego Comic-Con

Here we go folks! Let’s get into The Walking Dead with the San Diego Comic-Con panel from today!

The Walking Dead is making its 11th San Diego Comic-Con appearance with a panel spotlighting “A Certain Doom, ” which will air as a standalone episode later this year.

Moderated by Chris Hardwick (Talking Dead), fans are treated to an at-home panel with Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner and Executive Producer Angela Kang, Executive Producer Greg Nicotero, who directed the season finale, and cast members Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Josh McDermitt, Ross Marquand and Paola Lazaro.

