The Walking Dead: WATCH! One Second from Every Episode is Going to Blow Your Mind & Bring Back Memories!

The Walking Dead recently announced that the upcoming eleventh season of the show would be its last. Now, FOX, the international distributor for the show, has put together a video that will both blow your mind and let you relieve every episode in a second. It’s amazing how just one second from each episode, the most important moment from each episode, allows you to relive and remember the episode in its entirety.

Take a trip down memory lane. Here’s one second from every episode of The Walking Dead – from the very first episode through the Season 10 special event that aired just two weeks ago!

