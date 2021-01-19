The Walking Dead: Watch Trailer with Michael Cudlitz Starring in New CBS Series, Clarice

Michael Cudlitz’s character on The Walking Dead is one of the most beloved characters ever on the show. Abraham, the strong, confident, king of one-liners time on the show came to a tragic end at the bat of Negan but fans are hoping that we’ll see the character in one of the announced spinoffs for The Walking Dead franchise. Cudlitz is now starring in a follow-up series to The Silence of the Lambs movie entitled Clarice, which will air on CBS.

Cudlitz will play Paul Krendler, who is the leader of the VICAP Fly Team. Hannibal Lecter and Krendler had an encounter in the sequel to Silence of the Lambs and it didn’t end well for Krendler.

If there is any confusion about the timeline of the films and this series, we will break it down here:

Manhunter (1986)

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Hannibal (2001)

Red Dragon (2002)

Hannibal Rising (2007)

This series will take place mere months after The Silence of the Lamb film, right after Agent Starling killed the serial killer, Buffalo Bill. Check out the trailer below!



Cudlitz has directed multiple episodes of The Walking Dead since his departure from the show. He has remained connected to the franchise. AMC recently announced that a new spinoff is in the works titled, Tales of The Walking Dead. This new show will explore some of our favorite characters before they appeared on The Walking Dead. It is widely expected that Abraham will be one of those characters and Cudlitz has expressed his desire to return to the character.

Clarice will air on February 11 on CBS.

