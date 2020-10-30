‘The Walking Dead’ Research Data Shows Ratings Declined When Negan Arrived
Negan’s arrival on The Walking Dead signaled the moment that ratings declined for the AMC zombie drama. Broadband Choices conducted a review of ratings data collected from IMDb.com and charted the ratings for the first nine seasons of the The Walking Dead. The results show that after the premiere of Season 7, where Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) and Glenn (Steven Yeun) were executed, that Negan is to blamed for the ratings decline.
SEASON SEVEN
Broadband Choices’ review of The Walking Dead’s season averages dropped slightly over the course of the first six seasons. At the start of Season 7, “the quality of the show falls off a cliff.” There were several issues with the show. There was the outrage over the executions of two significant characters. Another issue was the communities’ inability to do anything significant to stop Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). As well, viewers became very tired of Negan’s redundant behavior and monologues.
Additionally, the Season 7 opener received complaints from the FCC for its violent and graphic depiction of the executions. The Parents Television Council reported the “brutally explicit” episode was “one of the most graphically violent shows we’ve ever seen on television.” This also marked the beginning of the show’s rapid decline in viewership. No other show has seen such a decline in viewership numbers as quickly as The Walking Dead.
In October, during his panel at Walker Stalker Con Atlanta, Morgan admitted Negan was “very one-dimensional” during Seasons 7 and 8.
“I thought the first couple of years that we knew Negan was very one-dimensional. To me, when Negan came out of the RV for the first time, we didn’t learn anything about him for two years, three years. And that was hard,” said Morgan. “I felt like everything that I said coming out of that RV is sort of what I said for the next two years, and never shifted. I think with the introduction of Judith (Cailey Fleming), and that relationship, we got to see a little different side of him.”
SEASON EIGHT
Season 8 marked the lowest ratings for a season, which was dubbed “All Out War.” However, viewers felt that a true war never culminated but instead the show continued aimlessly. Multiple opportunities to kill Negan were presented to Rick and his crew but were unsuccessful. The best example is when Rick and the gang arrive at the Sanctuary and fired their weapons on every object in the world except Negan, who was was standing wide open and unprotected on an elevated platform. As well in Season 8, Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs) died due to a walker bite and fans were outraged at how poorly his death was written and many believed that Carl should have been the future of the show, much like his comic book counterpart.
SEASON NINE
Season 9 brought in new showrunner, Angela Kang, and saw an improvement in the quality of writing and storytelling. However, Season 9 also saw the show’s central character, Rick Grimes, depart the show. Although the season was a critical success and individual episode ratings increased, viewership numbers continued to decline.
SEASON TEN
Finally, Season 10 received the highest rating scores of any of the 10 seasons of The Walking Dead. Kang and her team have put together much greater stories and depth. Also, Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the Whisperers have given the show’s heroes a much more dangerous group of antagonists. As well, Negan’s story lines and better dialogue now have fans cheering him on. Morgan said in his panel, that Season 10 is the “best stuff [he’s] gotten to do on the show.”
Negan and the Saviors’ two-season dominance of The Walking Dead are the low for the series and caused the decline in ratings and the decline in viewership numbers. As we see more of the old Negan return with his new interaction with the Whisperers, will we see it cause the same thing again in the back half of Season 10? We’ll just have to wait and find out.
The Walking Dead Season 10 returns in early 2021 with six new episodes.
What do you think about Negan’s arrival and two year story line as the culprit for the fall of The Walking Dead? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
20 thoughts on “‘The Walking Dead’ Research Data Shows Ratings Declined When Negan Arrived”
Personally I love Negan, He just oozes charisma. The problem was viewers had become attached to other characters that got killed off and when this happened some viewers through their rattles out of their prams. I think the last two seasons 9/10 are droll with far too much dialogue and the whisperers are just plain boring. Another thing I hate is inconsistent storylines jumping backwards and forwards every other scene. Gid I hate that. Just confuses the shit out of me.
I don’t blame the Negan character entirely. His arrival coincided with a time when the rest of the show also went more ‘comic book’.
One minute the show felt gritty and realistic (bar the zombies), set in the remains of a world that we recognized. Then, suddenly… there’s a ‘King’ who speaks like he’s out of Shakespeare… and he’s got a pet tiger… and there’s there’s a load of weird people living in a dump who have their own dialect…
The change was too abrupt, especially for the majority who weren’t invested in the comic book.
Agree with this too. Alot of comic book stuff is way too unrealistic to be shown in any form in a world you are trying to show realism.
But if we want to be realistic. Negan! How is he supposedly in charge of so many people that hate him. And some of his generals hated him too.
No! I disagree. The killing of 2 good characters, especially just as Abraham was becoming a richer fuller person and Glen was about to be a father was a mistake. (But THE biggest mistake ever was killing Hershel !!)We quit watching for awhile. The real complaint heard spoken again & again tho is the using of the show as a platform for a certain minority’s social views. It’s highly offensive to have entertainment highjacked and have a social or political agenda forced down our throats! We will give it one more chance to get back into ENTERTAINMENT before we walk away for good.
Downfall? Hell no. More like upgrade and making shit interesting again on The Walking Dead. Negans character brings a certain badass feel to the show. A certain toughness in the show. A character that actually has balls and can get shit done in a world full of zombies. He isn’t a character that cries over every little thing and sits there wondering what to do next. No. Negan knows how it is. He understands how it has to be. He understands what it is he has to do. He goes and he gets shit done. Right now he is with the whisperers and I have a damn good feeling that he is going to take Alpha out of the picture just like in the comics. He is going to take out the enemy for Ricks people. This is Negans way of making up for what he did to Ricks people. Unless they do it differently and he becomes the new Alpha of the whisperers and tries to fight ricks people again, however simply because of Judith I strongly believe that he will not do that.
How many times are y’all going to say this. The show was great then and still is. If you have a problem with it then don’t watch.
Exactly my response took the words out my mouth haha
I agree with the article. I don’t care for the character of Negan at all. I’m also still upset over the loss of Glenn and Abraham. Also the loss of Carl. This show used to be good. Not so much anymore.
I fully agree with your statement Tammy. I was a huge walking dead fan back in Glen Mazzara days and Scott’s early days. But every since the introduction of Negan it’s like the writing for this show was kicked out the door.
It wasn’t the same after Glen and Abraham I could deal with it though. When they killed Carl I saw the quality of the show fading away. Then when Rick left it’s just nothing but a huge mess now. I’m surprised it’s even still on the air to be honest. It insults me knowing what was once a good show better than most the garbage you see these days turned to crap cause someone decided they want to change the show.
I don’t; haven’t seen it since Rick left, but when Negan came on the scene, it got really bad because of the brutal death and emasculating of Rick’
I also wanted Rick to take him out and was very disappointed; besides that no one messes with Rick and gets by with it!
That has been the thing about Rick is his people as safe as they can be from the start! Did he makes dumb choices sometimes? Yes! He did the best he could considering the situation!
Just in case of misunderstanding, I just wanting to see the ratings is why I’m responding, not because I watch the show and I said it would go down when Rick left and it has!
The show started to tank when Scott Gimple got involved.
I’m sorry to say that I have to agree with John. This is another reason for low ratings.
Only thing I’m annoyed with still is that they killed off Carl i was upset with the show for a long time until i saw Judith on screen I’m upset ricks gone also but right
Now the show is doing great negan is keeping me interested so is Judith and the whisperers
The only thing I was annoyed about was how they took a 6 episode plot and stretched it out 2 whole seasons. There’s so much filler it became a borefest waiting for anything to happen. A whole month of the walking dead would slide by and you could literally skip those episodes and still know what was going on.
And that Negan cliffhanger thing was wrong to do the fans that way. We gave you viewership dedication and in return you make us wait 7 months to see what happened…. Scott betrayed trust there.
The ratings aren’t picking up because Scott gave Angela a pile of trash for her to fix and she hasn’t a clue what to do with it. So it’s like she’s taking Scott’s trash and just letting it sit there collecting flies.
I love Megan! His character has evolved as it should. The loss of great actors that played major characters, ie ,Abraham, Glen, and Carl, are what give it depth and the significant emotional reaction needed to keep the audience on their toes. As the series continues, one should expect things to change. I watch to see what going to happen next. A fan from the beginning, and will be a fan to the end!
Negan’s arrival and the absolute darkness and dread of those 2 episodes was for me some of the best, most daring hours of television. It was powerful stuff. It was disturbing on a level that The Walking Dead never had reached before (Hershel’s execution was close). I felt so many emotions and was completely blown away. I cried and screamed at the TV and that is what great television should do. There were more graphic scenes on the show than the executions of Glen and Abraham. It bothered a lot of people because they loved those characters and to see them die in such a horrific way was too much for some I guess. But to give up watching I think was an overreaction for many of the viewers. What kind of show did they think they were watching? Not to mention that they killed Glen in the same awful way in the comic books and the actor himself said he wanted that to be his death on the show, to stay true to the source material. I enjoyed Negan’s antics and brutality. I do agree that season 8 was the worst season of The Walking Dead but it had it’s moments and I enjoyed it for the most part. Too bad the people who stopped watching don’t know what they’re missing with the excellent season 9 and current season.
I find it just separated the true fans from the phonies… I love Negan! Admitted the character development sucked but I still loved the storylines throughout seven and eight!
The Glen under a dumpster cliffhanger also turned a lot of people off. Many viewers emotionally let Glen go already just to find out he survived to die immediately after. It was a bad stunt to keep people talking about the show between seasons. And I personally felt like Abraham was a bad choice to kill off (thankfully Michael Cudlitz is back directing and we still get to see him on the after show every now and again). They fell into a trap of developing characters just enough to make their death have any shock value. I don’t blame Negan for the downfall. In a lot of ways they made Rick do stupid things that enabled the crappy storyline. Scott Gimple put the show in a tailspin that Angela Kang somehow pulled out of.
You’re kidding with this statement, Right??!! Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan brought more life to TWD. If Negan had not have shown up the show would have boring! Negan is who “made” TWD when he came in at S6. He brought more viewers, more action, more of everything that the other characters were failing at. If nothing else, Negan brought more comedy to TWD instead of the mundane drama. Negan lit the fire that TWD was in dire need of.
I don’t think it had anything to do with the character of Negan. I think viewers got tired of seeing their favorite characters getting written out of the show and killed off. There is confusion about “What and who is this show really about?” And “who are the main characters of the show?” The walkers? That’s dumb!!