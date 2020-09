The Walking Dead: We’re Scared for Carol in 4 New Season Finale Images Released

We are weeks away from the Season 10 Finale of The Walking Dead. We’ve been given a forewarning that certain doom is, well, certain for a main Walking Dead character. If you’re a comic book reader, you know exactly what we’re referring to! However, the four new images released by the show don’t have us just concerned for Father Gabriel, but we’re really concerned about Carol.

POTENTIAL SPOILERS AHEAD

It certainly feels like a death is possible, given the episodes title, “A Certain Doom.” However, we were originally envisioning the death of both Father Gabriel and Beta, which mirrors the comics. But a new image of Carol has us concerned that she’s either in despair, or worse, about to commit suicide. The image shows Carol (Melissa McBride) standing at the edge of a cliff and her look and posture is terrible. Take a look.

Now honestly, the fact that the new Daryl and Carol spinoff has been confirmed makes us feel better about the fact that Carol will live on. However, whatever brought her to this spot may be more concerning.

Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) could be a potential death possibility. The death of Father Gabriel has been predicted over and over, given his comic book character’s demise. A new image shows Gabriel defending the tower.

In the second to last episode of Season 10, “The Tower,” we last see Father Gabriel with the rest of the Survivors in the hospital. They are being surrounded by Beta and the Whisperers. This aligns with the story from the comics and one of the most gruesome deaths the comic book ever displayed.

Take a look at the stills below. The Season 10 Finale feels like it’s the last opportunity for the Father Gabriel death to happen as close to the same as the comic book.

The one character death that certainly feels likely is Beta’s (Ryan Hurst). If that is so, then this is the last opportunity for Beta to kill Father Gabriel just like the comic book.

We’re getting closer each day and we’re certain that more and more information will be released as we get closer to the Season 10 Finale of The Walking Dead on October 4 at 8 p.m.

What are your thoughts on who may die in the Season 10 Finale of The Walking Dead? Let us know in the comments below! Also, take a look at the other two images released today too.

NEXT ARTICLE: Is The Walking Dead Season 10 Negan’s last appearance on the show?