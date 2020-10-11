The Walking Dead: What the 6 Bonus Episodes Will Be About, Including a Maggie & Negan Confrontation

The Walking Dead‘s Showrunner, Angela Kang, gave another bit of news on the episodes during the Walking Dead Universe Preview Special, “The episodes are all designed to be filmed safely during this pandemic that we’re in,” said Kang, “There’s sort of an anthological feel to some of them. They’re really deep dives into our characters, which I hope people enjoy.”

“We’ve been enjoying working on something that’s a little bit different from what we were doing in the main part of Season 10,” Kang said. “We just get to feature different people and tell these little stories that all kind of add up to a picture of what our survivors are going through, and that will lead us into Season 11 eventually.”

In an interview with Deadline, Kang got even more specific, “I will say, they are really like deep dives into characters. It’s been really fun to kind of work on them creatively, although really a challenge, but a challenge I think that has been invigorating for people.”

“Well, the cast has seemed to really respond to the scripts, and we’ve had a good time writing them. They don’t have the typical scope and scale of what would be like a gigantic like finale with like hundreds of extras by the time you get to the end, but I think we get to tell a really, really cool story that I think the fans will really love.”

“We’ll get to see dynamics between Maggie and Negan, we’ll see a lot of story related to Daryl and Carol, and where people have been in the past, which, I think, should be satisfying for fans who have wondered about X, Y, Z moments. Then, you know, the plan is to keep driving forward into Season 11, like while everything is pumping for these six right now. The writers room is hard at work planning the final big arc that will lead to the series end.”

On Monday’s Live with Kelly and Ryan, Lauren Cohan shared n how the extra six episodes of Season 10 would happen and what filming of Season 11 will look like.

Cohan also made it clear that she was back for the long-haul, which means the nearly 30 episodes remaining on The Walking Dead. She also hinted to possibly being back in spinoffs.

We’re hoping that we get that big confrontation between Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie, some romantic moments (finally) between Daryl and Carol, and some real answers on who The Commonwealth is. Oh! And, who is the Masked Stranger?

Watch the interviews below with Cohan. Live with Kelly and Ryan has them broken up into segments.