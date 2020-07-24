The Walking Dead: Will Air 6 Extra Episodes for Season 10 after October Finale!

The Walking Dead will air six additional episodes for Season 10 after the airing of the Season 10 finale! These are bonus episodes!

As well, AMC released the opening minutes of the Season 10 Finale at San Diego Comic-Con today! Also, one of the biggest announcements was that The Walking Dead will return for its Season 10 finale on October 4 at 9 p.m. Eastern!

BREAKING: #TheWalkingDead Season 10 will include SIX EXTRA EPISODES that will air early 2021. (October’s Finale will still be the finale, the additional episodes will just be “extra”) — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) July 24, 2020

Watch the opening minutes below!

Fans were treated to an at-home panel with Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner and Executive Producer Angela Kang, Executive Producer Greg Nicotero, who directed the season finale, and cast members Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Josh McDermitt, Ross Marquand and Paola Lazaro. The panel was moderated by Talking Dead‘s Chris Hardwick.

What do you think about the return of The Walking Dead? Let us know in the comments below!