The Walking Dead: Will Negan Survive Season 11, the Final Season of the Show?

There’s been a lot of buzz around The Walking Dead‘s Negan. As well, there’s a lot of buzz about the future of Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays Negan. Between the release of a new Walking Dead one-off Negan comic, the upcoming Season 11 of The Walking Dead, and news that Jeffrey Dean Morgan may be taking his talents to a new show, where does this leave the swearing-charming-smooth character in both print and on-screen?

The end of Season 10 will finally happened two weeks ago. Last we saw of Negan, he was in the hospital comforting Lydia and helping make sure that Beta didn’t survive the Whisperer War. Now, we’ve learned that he’s about to confront Maggie (Lauren Cohan) for the first time after AMC released a new video showing the actors doing a table read of an upcoming episode that will air in early 2021.

But some of the other things going on outside of The Walking Dead have us concerned that Morgan’s time as Negan may be up or at least as a regular character on the show and that Negan won’t be one of the last characters standing on The Walking Dead.

Reports have suggested Morgan will soon be joining an acclaimed new series on Amazon Prime Video, The Boys, as well as the DC Extended Universe. After publicly campaigning for a role on Amazon Prime Video’s superhero series The Boys, the show’s head writer Eric Kripke confirmed the two are currently in talks. However, we have since learned that the pandemic has spoiled those plans and that Morgan won’t be able to do it… just yet.

Season two of The Boys was just released and completed on Amazon Prime Video, but ongoing reports suggest Morgan could join the cast in season three.

A Collider interview confirmed the production team already has a character in mind for Jeffrey Dean Morgan in season three.

Kripke said: “There’s one role we’re already talking about. He has to, uh, we have to like coordinate. Because you know, he’s on The Walking Dead, so he has another home. But we already talked about one role, and there might be a potential other that we’re talking about.”

Also, fans got an update on the comic book version of Negan. This past week, Image comics and creator, Robert Kirkman, released the one-off, “Negan Lives.” The book catches readers up on the current status of the character since the comic book series ended just one year ago.

We know that the comic book version of Negan outlives the end of the comic books. However, with so many other characters confirmed to survive into future spinoffs and movies, Negan’s death may be the only one remaining that could have an impact. Negan has become a beloved character on the show, as he continues to redeem himself. As one of the last HUGE characters on the show, it only makes sense that he’s a candidate for a shocking, impactful death.

What do you think of the possibility of Morgan moving on to a new show? Or Negan dying on The Walking Dead? How many more seasons will The Walking Dead last? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments below!