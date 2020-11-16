The Walking Dead: World Beyond Just Confirmed How the Zombie Apocalypse Began, Following Robert Kirkman’s Theory

Back in January, The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman finally revealed the source of the walker virus that turns the earth into a zombie apocalypse. Kirkman responded to a fans question on Twitter and the answer may or may not surprise you.

“Space spore,” Kirkman responded when asked to name what created walkers. Kirkman is notorious for a very dry sense of humor and you may have to take his answer with a grain of salt. However, he didn’t follow it up to confirm that he wasn’t serious, so take it for what you will.

Space spore. — Robert Kirkman (@RobertKirkman) January 22, 2020

“Maybe years after it’s all over I’ll just casually mention it in an interview. That seems like a very J.K. Rowling thing to do,” Kirkman said when asked about the origin of the zombie virus during a 2018 Q&A on Tumblr. “It couldn’t be less important to the story and the lives of these characters. It would be completely out of place in the story. Honestly if a scientist from Washington came to the character and told them what happened the characters would just shrug and say ‘Oh… okay…’ it wouldn’t change their lives at all… and… I’ve said too much.”

Knowing the cause and exploring the origins has never been that interesting to Kirkman. Fear The Walking Dead came the closest to showing how the outbreak started but never really explored the source of the apocalypse either. However, in last night’s episode of The Walking Dead: World Beyond the show seemed to confirm Kirkman’s theory on how it all began.

In last night’s episode, “Truth or Dare”, a U.S. Marine says he heard that the virus came from space and made people sick. What the character says in World Beyond is far from confirmation of the zombie virus’ origin, but it’s at least a plausible theory and one of the only ones ever mentioned in the Walking Dead franchise thus far.

Do you feel like you need to understand how things started in order to better appreciate The Walking Dead? Is a space spore even a thing?

At least the world of The Walking Dead is finally exploring how things started and if there is a cure. It’s been since season 3 of The Walking Dead when we last saw someone trying to find a cure when Milton was conducting experiments.

The Walking Dead Season 10 returns with new episodes Feb. 23 on AMC.