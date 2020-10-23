The Walking Dead: World Beyond – This Sunday’s Episode has an End Credits Scene You Can’t Miss

The Walking Dead: World Beyond, the spinoff series in the world of The Walking Dead has premiered and it’s a show that is completely different than anything else we’ve seen in The Walking Dead Universe. This coming episode continues to follow a group of first generation of survivors born into the zombie apocalypse. The episode is a solid one but it’s the end credits scene that you can’t miss.

Unfortunately, that’s all we are permitted to say. But we’ve seen it and it’s awesome!

This Sunday’s episode is titled, “The Wrong End of a Telescope,” and it’s description is, “The group seeks shelter from a storm inside an abandoned high school. While resupplying, they imagine what high school life was once like and encounter new threats both living and dead.”

What does this all mean? Well, it’s worth watching and not getting up until after the credits have rolled. We promise!

The show follows a sibling duo played by Alexa Mansour (The Resident) and Aliyah Royale (The Red Line). Emmy-winner Julia Ormond (Temple Grandini) will play Elizabeth, the leader of a mysterious organization known as CRM, which helicoptered Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) into the sky and off The Walking Dead. The CRM is up to a bunch of stuff and we continue to learn more about them each week.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond is a different spin on the franchise, targeting a younger generation and viewers. It’s also being sold as a bridge to the Rick Grimes movies and will provide answers to where Rick is and what has happened to him. So far, it is doing just that.

The show will only air two seasons, which now puts it on pace with the original The Walking Dead to end around the same time in 2022.

Are you watching the new series? Let us know your thoughts on the series.