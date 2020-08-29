The Walking Dead: Would Daryl Have Gone with Michonne to Find Rick? Norman Reedus Answers

The Walking Dead has had some great couples and fantastic dynamic duos. Maybe none greater was the dynamic duo of Rick and Daryl. Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) was the leader of our heroes and the leading man on the show.

Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) was always by Rick’s side. The two made an amazing team. Daryl would have practically done anything for Rick. But when Michonne (Danai Gurira) learned that Rick was possibly still alive, would Daryl have gone with her had he known where she was going?

During San Diego Comic-Con’s panel for The Walking Dead, it’s moderator, Chris Hardwick (Talking Dead), asked Reedus this very question. Would Daryl have gone with Michonne to find Rick?

“I feel like you have to take care of the kids, you have to take care of the rest of the group,” Reedus said during the Comic Con at Home Panel. “So no, not right then. And Michonne can take care of herself.”

There’s a bit of concern with this statement, as it clearly signals that Daryl is now the caretaker for Judith and R.J. They are his responsibility.

The concern comes from an answer that The Walking Dead Universe head guru, Scott Gimple, gave in response to asking who is safe on the show and who may be in some sort of potential peril.

Gimple had this to say about their current caretaker, “If you look at Judith’s history of parents and guardians, they’re the ones in danger,” Gimple said during July’s Comic-Con at Home event.

“Judith is taking care of herself fine, even taking care of RJ. Anybody who gets in that position with Judith winds up going, and she came into this world with a difficult sort of situation,” Gimple continued. “I’m just saying, I’m not as worried about RJ and Judith as the person taking care of them.”

We certainly hope this doesn’t mean what we think it does for Daryl!

What are your thoughts on Daryl and the upcoming Season 10 Finale of The Walking Dead? Let us know in the comments below!