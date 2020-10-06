The Walking Dead’s Christian Serratos as ‘Selena’ Gets Premiere Date & Trailer

The Walking Dead‘s Christian Serratos has stepped out of the zombie apocalypse and into the role of music legend Selena Quintanilla. Today, Netflix dropped a trailer and a poster for its upcoming Selena: The Series Part 1, starring Serratos. The series will arrive on Netflix on December 4, 2020.

Check out the poster below.

Back in August, it was announced that Serratos would be playing the music icon and the series was first announced towards the end of last year. It will focus on the early days of Selena’s life.

The official description of the series from Netflix is as follows:

“As Mexican-American Tejano singer Selena comes of age and realizes her dreams, she and her family make tough choices to hold on to love and music.”

Selena Quintanilla was a rising star and on the verge of becoming a massively successful crossover artist. She was tragically killed by a trusted friend and president of her fan club in 1995. Jennifer Lopez also famously portrayed the young singer in the hit 1997 film Selena.

The Netflix Selena series will be written and executive produced by Moises Zamora with Jaime Dávila, Rico Martinez, Suzette Quintanilla, Abraham Quintanilla Jr., and Simran A. Singh also executive producing. Campanario Entertainment will produce.

