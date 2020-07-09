The Wonder Years is returning and getting a reboot. It’s returning with some serious firepower and one of the old series’ stars.

The original show was was set from 1968 to 1973 and ran on ABC from 1988 to 1993.

Lee Daniels will executive produce the series. Daniels has had quite the career, including a Best Director Academy Award nomination for the film Precious and the Fox series Star.

The show’s original star, Fred Savage, will direct a reboot of the hit program. However, this time, the show will be centered around a Black family. The show will focus on how a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, “in the turbulent late 1960’s, the same era as the original series, made sure it was The Wonder Years for them too,” ABC network said.

The original series was a coming-of-age show centered around Kevin Arnold (Fred Savage) and his suburban family, the Arnolds.

The show will certainly provide a different perspective to a shaping moment in America’s history. The timeliness of this show is also excellent, given the country’s current climate.

