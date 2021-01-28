There’s A New Superman And Lois Poster

Superman and Lois are just weeks away! We’ve gotten a behind the scenes look at the show courtesy of Lois Lane herself. Then, we got a brand new trailer which gave us our best look at what the show would be like thus far. Now, ahead of the two-hour premiere event on February 23, we’ve also got a brand new poster! The poster features The Man of Steel himself with his family and a shot of the Kent farm. We also get the tagline that ‘Saving the world starts at home’ which makes sense. Since the show will be dealing with Clark Kent’s home life we’ll obviously be seeing him trying to get his house in order.

Superman and Lois mark the first time since Smallville that we’ll have a show starring the Man of Steel himself! It’s the first time since Lois & Clark The Adventures of Superman that a show has had Superman in its title! Even though Smallville was a ton of fun it was really Clark Kent’s story as opposed to Superman’s. We’ve seen this Superman in action on Supergirl and people loved him then. I’m sure he’ll be just as loved on his own show, especially with this upcoming season of Supergirl being the final one.

Here’s the synopsis of the show straight from the CW!

In Superman & Lois, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world’s most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin, “Teen Wolf”) and comic books’ most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, “Grimm”), come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever – dealing with all the stress, pressures, and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.

Superman And Lois will premiere with a special two-hour event on February 23. You’ll be able to watch the episode the following day on the CW’s digital platforms!