There’s A New The Batman Poster

The Batman is one of the many film casualties suffered from the ongoing pandemic, but it sounds like they’re almost done filming. That’s good news, considering not too long ago it was even rumored that Pattinson himself had contracted the virus. Details are scarce regarding what’s going on on-set for The Batman. People have been desperate for info since that first trailer. Though we haven’t seen any additional footage there was a reveal earlier in 2020. Not directly related to the film, but it looks like a tv series will be airing on HBO Max. The series will focus on the corruption in the universe of The Batman film. It is still unknown whether or not Pattinson himself could appear as the Dark Knight. Now, there’s also a new The Batman poster. I’ve shared a tweet below that shows off the new poster along with its inspiration.

This poster is another in a long line of posters provided by legendary DC artists. We’ve even seen some from Jim Lee back during the DC Fandome event. It makes sense that Year One would be a huge inspiration for the poster. It’s said that the film was heavily inspired by that comic as well as The Long Halloween, which is getting an animated adaptation later this year. The films are said to focus heavily on the detective aspect of Batman. Based on the trailer though I wouldn’t discount a ton of beating up criminals either though. Pattinson really went to town on those thugs.

Matt Reeves himself had this to say on the film.

“The idea is that we’re in Year Two. It’s the Gotham experiment, it’s a criminal… experiment he’s trying to figure out what he can do that can finally change this place. In our story, he’s in that mode that’s where you meet him and you see that he is charting what he’s doing and it seems that he’s not having any of the effect that he wants to have yet and that is when the murders start to happen and then the murders begin to describe sort of the history of Gotham in a way that only reinforces what he knows about constant. It opens up a whole new world of corruption that went much farther.”

The Batman should premiere on March 4, 2022.