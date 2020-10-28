Thor: Love And Thunder: Christian Bale Arrives in Australia for Filming!

Thor: Love and Thunder is the highly anticipated follow-up to Taika Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok, which electrified the Thor franchise. The film is getting rolling in Australia and the cast is beginning to arrive for principal photography.

With Taika Waititi hard at work to give fans “something different.” Natalie Portman returns to the franchise and teased that the film would indeed be another humorous adventure, saying that Thor: Love and Thunder will be “really silly.” The film is expected to see her take on some super powers of her own. Along with this group, Christian Bale has also arrived to being production.

Bale will be the villain in Thor: Love and Thunder, while Tessa Thompson also revealed that she has read Taika Waititi’s script and appears to be returning too. She was not able to say much about the highly anticipated sequel, but she did say that some old and new faces will be included, without mentioning who will be returning. Thompson confirmed that Valkyrie will still be the king of New Asgard when the movie hits theaters, but did not reveal any other information.

Christian Bale has been rumored to be the villain ever since he was cast in Thor: Love and Thunder. Like everything else Marvel Studios does, his role is being kept under wraps for the time being. Beta Ray Bill seems to be the character that Marvel fans believe Bale will be playing, but that has not been confirmed.

Check out Bale’s arrival in Australia below. Let us know what you think about Thor: Love and Thunder in the comments!