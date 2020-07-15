Three Reasons You Should Buy The ‘Destroy All Humans’ Remake!

Greetings humans! We are fast approaching the release of the Destroy All Humans remake, and this human is ready to have some fun! Crypto is awaiting your assistance to enslave all of humanity, but we have one question. Why should you buy this remake? Well, I’ve got three reasons for you, and if you aren’t convinced just look at this hypnotic screen for a second.

1. Destroy All Humans is just stupidly fun

Imagine I tell you there’s an open-world game where you play as an alien and probe people. Sounds fun right? Well, you can do exactly that in Destroy All Humans. It reminds me a lot of the Ratchet & Clank series in terms of game-play style. There are a bunch of weapons to use in your quest, all with hilarious results.

Black Forest Games has said they want to keep all of the humor and dialogue intact, so you can expect to be laughing throughout your play through. The game is more or less Grand Theft Alien, and we all know the dumb fun you can have in a Grand Theft Auto title.

2. This remake looks amazing

I tend to jump right on visuals as my queue that a remake has been done well, and Destroy All Humans remake has it going on. Just take a look at this comparison video (credit to ElAnalistaDeBits)!

See what I mean? You can barely see a resemblance in what was, and what is now! The development team made sure to update character models and cut-scenes to give us the best version of Destroy All Humans yet!

3. Speaking of what is now, Black Forest Games is taking advantage of new tools

Remakes don’t need to be stuck in the year the original came out. Otherwise, what’s the point in remaking them? It’s great to see Black Forest Games (the new developer) knows that and is utilizing new technology to bring Destroy All Humans to life. Speaking with ShackNews (make sure and check out their full interview!), director Onurhan Karaagacli said “the flow, the user controls, the run-and-gun experience, everything visually, and [all of the other] gameplay features have been built from scratch.”

This to them was not just a visual remaster. This was bringing back the Destroy All Humans franchise!

Are you as excited as I am that the series is coming back? You can pick up the Destroy All Humans remake July 28th, 2020! It’ll be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC for the low low price of $39.99($29.99 on PC)!