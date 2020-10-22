Tim Burton Developing Live-Action ‘The Addams Family’ Series

Today, it is being reported that a live-action series of The Addams Family is in development and it’s got Tim Burton in charge. The acclaimed filmmaker will executive produce and possibly direct all of the episodes of this new take on the property.

Smallville executive producers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, meanwhile, will be the lead writers on the project and act as Showrunners. The series is being produced and then will go to the highest bidder (Netflix anyone?).

According to Deadline, their sources tell them the story will be set in the present day and be told from “the perspective of Wednesday Addams,” showing us “what the world would look like to her in 2020.”

The Addams Family is a fictional household created by American cartoonist Charles Addams in 1938. The Addams Family originally included Gomez and Morticia Addams, their children Wednesday and Pugsley, close family members Uncle Fester and Grandmama, their butler Lurch, and Pugsley’s pet octopus Aristotle. The dimly seen Thing (later a disembodied hand) was introduced in 1954, and Gomez’s Cousin Itt and Morticia’s pet lion Kitty Kat in 1964.

The property has stretched across generations and then saw a set of feature films with the most popular one being in 1991 (can’t you hear MC Hammer right now singing the theme song?

